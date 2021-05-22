Former Twitch streamer “Ice Poseidon” set to return for a livestream with Harvard Psychiatrist Dr.K

Recently, Harvard-trained psychiatrist Dr. Alok “Dr. K” Kanojia announced that he will be hosting a stream featuring former Twitch streamer Paul “Ice Poseidon” Denino.

Ice Poseidon was permanently banned from Twitch back in June 2017 after he had mistakenly revealed details about his flight to Phoenix on stream. A viewer had “swatted” Ice Poseidon by calling the authorities with a fake bomb threat.

The incident made it to national news and led to his permanent suspension from Twitch. Ice Poseidon’s Twitch community was also known to be highly toxic and was often accused of using racial and homophobic slurs.

Dr. K of “HealthyGamer_GG” regularly hosts sessions with notable content creators to talk about a range of mental, emotional and gaming related issues. During a recent live stream, he announced that Ice Poseidon will be featured on the HealthyGamer_GG channel “next Monday.”

Ice Poseidon set to return on Twitch for live stream with Dr. K

Dr. K most recently held a live stream featuring the former pornographic actress and internet personality Marina “Sasha Grey” Ann Hantzis. Most content creators who feature on the HealthyGamer_GG channel tend to talk about a range of personal issues. Sasha Grey spoke about her struggles with identifying real friends.

The personality claimed that people tend to try and get into good books as she has a lot of experience in a number of industries. The discussion can be viewed in the video above.

Regardless, Dr. K announced to his chat before the discussion with Sasha Grey that Ice Poseidon will feature on the channel next “Monday.” This will be Ice Poseidon’s first appearance on the platform since he was permanently banned. He currently streams on YouTube, with around 750k subscribers.

So, karl is causing a witchhunt against me in front of millions of people because he hung out with me on a Youtube stream when he was a fan, yet im still banned on twitch lol. i cant believe he doubled down on this...karl heres some advice because you're young.... — Ice_Poseidon (@REALIcePoseidon) April 30, 2021

Dr. K also mentioned that Poseidon will be streaming the discussion on his YouTube channel. Ice Poseidon recently came under scrutiny when YouTuber Karl Jacobs was criticized for previously supporting him. Jacobs had apologized for the situation, much to the chagrin of Daniel “Keemstar” Keem and Ice Poseidon himself. For more information, read this.

For Ice Poseidon, the live-stream collaboration appears to be a good opportunity to redeem himself to some extent. Keemstar previously suggested Poseidon had brought forth a lot of changes in his online persona/personal life, something Twitch viewers might be able to see firsthand.