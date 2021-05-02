"Immature and Spineless": Karl Jacobs called out for throwing Ice Poseidon under the bus in his apology video

Recently, Daniel “Keemstar” Keem took to Twitter to post a clip criticizing Karl Jacobs for pushing Paul “Ice Poseidon” Denino “under the bus.”

Karl Jacobs was a fan of Ice Poseidon back when the former was still in the early stages of his career. Jacobs had stream-sniped Ice Poseidon and had posted a picture with the then Twitch streamer claiming that he was a big fan.

Ice Poseidon has often been accused of being racist, and had a toxic community that often used racial and sexual slang. Karl Jacobs posted an apology distancing himself from Ice Poseidon after the controversy arose.

Keemstar and Ice Poseidon have responded to the situation. The former said that Karl Jacobs threw Ice Poseidon “under the bus” while Ice agreed and called Jacobs “immature and spineless” for the apology.

Karl Jacobs now gets called out for throwing Ice Poseidon "under the bus"

Keemstar has strong words for Karl Jacobs and said that he should have defended Ice Poseidon. As can be seen in the clip posted on Twitter, Keemstar went on a lengthy rant against Jacobs.

“Well Karl has went on to make his own career and he is wildly successful. Millions and millions of fans, and yesterday Karl got cancelled by his own community. They were basically saying that Karl is a racist because he supported a racist and a homophobic. Back in day, Ice Poseidon (had) a very toxic community, toxic jokes. Racist homophobic jokes whatever. Karl stream-sniped him and was a fan of Ice Poseidon. Karl uploads an apology video where he was like distancing himself from Ice Poseidon saying I don’t really support bad streamers anymore and I wasn’t really that much of a fan.”

Keemstar explained that Karl Jacobs wasn’t honest and seemed scared of losing his community/fans. He explained that while Ice Poseidon had one of the most toxic communities earlier, the past two years have been different.

“What Karl should have said is you know I was a fan of that stuff and I am not longer a fan because that would have been the truth. What I don’t like is that Karl had a platform with millions of people and he could have told his audience that Ice Poseidon has changed. That’s right, Ice Poseidon two years ago decided “I am in a toxic community and a toxic environment. I am done with this toxic stuff. I am gonna be a good-boy streamer. That’s what he did. And Ice Poseidon risked that, risked his whole career knowing based on being a good guy, knowing that he might lose all his fans which he did. Over the last two years, Ice Poseidon hasn’t done anything edgy. I am so sick of not acknowledging those that changed for the better, right? It makes me so angry. Karl is sitting here trying “I don’t want anything to do with Ice Poseidon” so he doesn’t lose his career so it doesn’t damage his career. Ice Poseidon gave up his career to be a good guy, like Ice Poseidon does not get any praise? I have to say I am very disappointed in you Karl.

thanks keem, i was really upset getting thrown under the bus in front of 100k viewers, for no other reason other than i was nice enough to take a picture with karl lol (before he was famous). immature and spineless imo. btw... i still have a career on youtube lmao — Ice_Poseidon (@REALIcePoseidon) April 30, 2021

Ice Poseidon had himself previously responded to Karl Jacob’s apology. He had accused Jacobs of causing a “witch-hunt” against him and asked him to “take accountability” for his actions. Karl Jacobs did not respond to the Twitter thread.

btw, I streamed on youtube karl, not twitch when you sniped me. Also trihard has always had a negative connotation on twitch way before me, take some accountability...sorry man. Okay no more needs to be said lol this shit is childish as fuck. — Ice_Poseidon (@REALIcePoseidon) April 30, 2021

With all that said, I am not a bad person, in fact i have done a lot of good in this industry, probably inspired your favorite streamer, who knows. I pushed boundaries, but ive learned from it So if your a fan of me please help me show these stans the good i've done with examples — Ice_Poseidon (@REALIcePoseidon) April 30, 2021

I went through the same shit, heed my advice or your toxic fans will continue to push the boundaries until it's too late, IT HAPPENED TO ME. If there's anyone you owe an apology it's me for the emotional harm you and your viewers are causing me, FOR NO REASON! — Ice_Poseidon (@REALIcePoseidon) April 30, 2021

He explained that one of the emoticons/phrases that Karl Jacobs had used had negative connotations long before Ice Poseidon became popular on Twitch and hence were wrong to be used anyway. He also defended himself and said that he isn't a “bad person.”

So this suspected white supremacist "gamer/youtuber" named Ice Poseidon apparently goes around antagonizing Black people, so he can get a reaction from them, and then call the police on them, allegedly in hopes that the police will show up and harm the Black person pic.twitter.com/4dj36wdjT4 — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) May 30, 2018

Keemstar’s recent post also suggests that Ice Poseidon has indeed brought forth a huge change with respect to his overall content. Poseidon currently streams on YouTube and has 747k subscribers. Keemstar’s argument is that Karl Jacobs should have explained how Ice Poseidon's attitude/approach has changed in recent years, especially considering that he was formerly a fan of the streamer.

hi karl, there’s been recent conversations about you supporting a blatant racist in your past and continuing to follow him on twitter. please read this thread @KarlJacobs_ @honkkarl pic.twitter.com/6KbhgAK6r5 — paige (@feralpaige) April 29, 2021

Karl Jacobs was previously found to be in support of Ice Poseidon. Images where he can be seen “stream-sniping” Ice Poseidon have been doing the rounds on the internet. Additionally, a photo of the two personalities has also gone viral, with Jacobs having claimed in the past that he is a “big fan” of Denino.

you also used an emote that’s only purpose was to harass the black community. pic.twitter.com/Q5A2j4Ry4y — paige (@feralpaige) April 29, 2021

The apology video that Karl Jacobs has since posted distanced himself from Ice Poseidon. He explained that he did not use “racist emoticons” and said that the “offensive terms” were not used in a racial manner.

"One more thing I want to give context for. There's a clip going around discussing antisemitism, which is something I'm very not okay with. I know there was a Jackbox joke that went around a long time ago. I was genuinely sorry about that. I want to talk about a clip that came out recently, on Mizkif's stream where I said I was spamming Cx in his chat because I said 'probably because somebody in a video game had a big nose'. I think people associated that with antisemitism but in reality, in early Twitch, the meme was like Ice Poseidon had a big nose. So people made fun of him for having a big nose. I wasn't coming towards antisemitism if that makes sense, or anything racially charged at all. I don't know if that's clear, but yeah, Ice Poseidon is not Jewish or anything like that. It wasn't meant to be anything like that."

Karl Jacobs distanced himself from Ice Poseidon and said that he does not want to be associated with this kind of “garbage.” He has been criticized by Keemstar for his approach, although the community seems divided on the matter.

I don’t think anyone called him racist :/ I think they just said that he should address it :) — 🐸Jax🐸 (@jax_in_a_boxx) April 30, 2021

people never look at how people change for the better. They always focus on the bad shit. Remember Jenna marbles? She’s gone. Especially since Karl has a MASSIVE Stan community I feel like either Karl or Ice is done. Worst case scenario, both are finished. Truly sad shit tbh — ItzUtopiaStyles 🖤 ∆∆∆ 🖤 (@itzutopiastyles) April 30, 2021

Dream too theyre just like “I’m sowwy😢 uwu😖” — bigolmonkey (@bigolmonkey1) April 30, 2021

fuck cancel culture honestly. actually how about we cancel the cancel culture just to get their own taste of medicine..



Get your “Cancel Fucking Cancel Culture” Ticket Here : 🎫 — scxrlett ᱬ (@scxrlettlemao) May 2, 2021

This is facts Ice Poseidon has not been on any toxic nonsense like his old clips, I miss all of his Streams back then though it was funny. — Shuddr (@ShuddrR6) April 30, 2021

a name change will show that someone isn’t racist or homophobic, awesome logic — ezbw (@ezbww) April 30, 2021

