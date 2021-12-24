"She's from Alaska!": Pokimane fans gather from all over to meet her in real life

OfflineTV, consisting of many prominent streamers like Pokimane, Disguised Toast, Scarra, Lilypichu, and many others has grown to immense popularity over the last few years. They have an evergrowing fanbase that loves the group of streamers and the entertaining interactions they share.

Earlier this month, on December 5, the group held an offline meet-and-greet called OfflineTV IRL. Fans gathered from all over the world to meet their favorite streamers in this meet-and-greet which turned out to be a massive success.

"She's come all the way from Alaska!"

Pokimane fans arrive at the OfflineTV Meet & Greet from all over the world

The OfflineTV Meet & Greet was a grand event where each of the OTV streamers had their own desks which had their signature items decorated on them. Pokimane vlogged the whole event and recently uploaded the same on her YouTube channel.

She guided her fans through the whole venue, giving them a tour of all the cool spots in it. There was a wall full of Post-It notes where fans could write messages for the OTV members, a fun idea that both Pokimane and Scarra really enjoyed.

scarra @scarra We have a wall here at the otv popup where you can leave us comments and they're really darn nice We have a wall here at the otv popup where you can leave us comments and they're really darn nice https://t.co/v6uVGPGFDc

While interacting with fans, Pokimane discovered that a lot of fans who had come for the event were not even from Los Angeles, and had traveled there just to meet the streamers. One such fan had even traveled all the way from Alaska, which melted everyone's hearts.

Pokimane even clicked pictures with many of her fans, and created a memorable experience for them with her general behavior towards them. One such fan later took to her Twitter page to explain how Pokimane had offered to click the selfie for them when the fan stated that her hands were shaking.

j @minjuszn NO BECAUSE POKI IS HERE AND I ASKED FOR A PIC BUT I WAS SO NERVOUS THAT I WAS SHAKING I HAD TO ASK HER TO TAKE IT AND SHE CALLED ME CUTE IM SOBBING @pokimanelol @imane IM SO SORRY BUT ILY NO BECAUSE POKI IS HERE AND I ASKED FOR A PIC BUT I WAS SO NERVOUS THAT I WAS SHAKING I HAD TO ASK HER TO TAKE IT AND SHE CALLED ME CUTE IM SOBBING @pokimanelol @imane IM SO SORRY BUT ILY

Fans were full of appreciation for the entire OfflineTV squad for the way they took their time to interact with each of the fans instead of asking them to hurry. This showed that the members of the squad truly cared for the fans who raised them to the stature that they are at now.

