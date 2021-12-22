"She is subbed for 35 months?": Mizkif finds out Pokimane bought his Tier 3 subs on Twitch

Mizkif and Pokimane share a very wholesome friendship which is appreciated and adored by many in the community. They usually always support each other very publicly, and during a recent livestream, Mizkif found out that Pokimane had a Tier 3 subscription to his Twitch channel.

However, the popular streamer was rather shocked when he learnt that she had been subscribed to his channel for 35 months now, which is almost 3 years.

"Wait a minute, she's subbed for 35 f**king months! Poki, you're one of the longest subs I've ever had."

Mizkif realizes Pokimane is one of the longest subscribers to his Twitch channel

During a recent stream, Mizkif came to the realization that Pokimane was a Tier 3 sub on his Twitch channel. In fact, the Moroccan-Canadian streamer had been subscribed to Mizkif's channel for 35 months, which is just one month short of 3 years.

"Wait, she's a Tier 3 sub. God damn!"

Tier 3 subscribers pay a higher donation to a streamer's Twitch channel to gain access to a larger variety of emotes if the streamer allows them. Pokimane showed her support for Mizkif by subscribing to his channel in the highest tier possible.

Mizkif explains why he does not talk to Pokimane

Mizkif was reacting to several videos during one of his livestreams when he came across a video of Pokimane reacting to a video of himself and HasanAbi. However, completely ignoring the content of the video, Pokimane looked concerned and stated that, although they had not spoken to each other in a while, he looked like he needed her help. She then proceeded to bash the way he had styled his hair, claiming that it almost seemed as if he desperately wanted to show off his bad hairline.

Also Read Article Continues below

Mizkif responded by calling Pokimane a "stupid b**ch," claiming that this nitpicking was the reason why he did not talk to her. The friendly banter and exchanges between Mizkif and Pokimane is part of the charm of their friendship and what makes it so entertaining for their fans.

Edited by Atul S