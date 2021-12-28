Mizkif shouts profanities to embarass Pokimane as they livestream from New York

Pokimane and Mizkif are currently in New York, along with other members of OfflineTV. The group has been having a lot of fun with each other. Given the dynamics that Poki and Mizkif share, one of them was bound to try and embarrass the other. In a recent clip, viewers can see Mizkif shouting profanities on the streets of New York to try and embarrass Pokimane.

"P*NIS! Alright Poki, your turn."

Pokimane ran away from Mizkif after he attempted to embarrass her in New York

The streamers were walking around the streets of New York. In the middle of a conversation, Pokimane called her embarrassment upon her.

"Yo, you wanna say p*nis?"

Mizkif was clearly on board since the streamer almost immediately lowered his mask to scream the word out loud.

The other streamers almost ran across the street after this, claiming to not know Mizkif.

"We don't know that person. We don't know him."

Mizkif kept following them regardless, asking Pokimane to say it next.

Mizkif lost a $20 bet trying to predict a stranger's actions

On the same day, Mizkif bet a streamer in the group $20 when he saw a few fans taking pictures with Pokimane. He was confident that the fans would ask him for a picture next and even bet money for the same. However, he was in for a rude shock when the fans walked away after taking photos with Pokimane.

He walked away in embarrassment while the other streamers were left in splits. Pokimane tried to console her friend while controlling her laughter. However, she could not help herself after discovering that he had lost money over this incident. She even claimed that he should have bet a higher amount.

Fans enjoy the bond that Pokimane and Mizkif share. Every time the duo gets together, it's full of chaotic content for their viewers. The New York trip ends soon. Fans can hope for more such content in the remaining duration of the trip.

