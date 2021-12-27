"$20? Deal": Mizkif hilariously reacts after losing bet on predicting actions of stranger talking to Pokimane

Mizkif and Pokimane are known to have one of the most wholesome friendships in the streaming industry. During a recent outdoor stream, Pokimane was with Mizkif in a shopping mall, where the streamers ran into some fans.

Mizkif bet someone $20 that after they were done clicking their picture with Pokimane, they would definitely ask him for a photo as well.

"How much do you wanna bet? $20 bucks? Deal."

Mizkif walks away in shame after losing a $20 bet

Mizkif and Pokimane were recently in a shopping mall, where the RTS co-owner was asked for a picture by some fans. She happily went ahead to click the photo while Mizkif stood watching, stating that he was sure they would ask him for a picture next.

"He's probably gonna get one from me next, right?"

He even struck a deal with Kevin, who was holding the camera, and bet him $20 that he would be asked for a picture next. However, the fans simply went their own way after clicking an image with Pokimane, which led to Mizkif walking away awkwardly after trying to get the fans' attention.

Pokimane consoled her friend with a simple pat on the back, saying,

"There, there."

However, the streamer burst into laughter after she heard that he lost money for that incident, immediately following it up by saying that Kevin should have bet $200 instead of just $20.

Pokimane loves roasting Mizkif all the time

The Canadian starlet never misses an opportunity to pull Mizkif's leg. During one livestream, the latter was reacting to videos on the internet when he saw a video clip where Pokimane was responding to a video of him and Hasanabi.

She paused the video simply to comment about his hairline, saying that Mizkif seemed to desperately need her help when it came to his fashion choices.

She kept making fun of how the OTK streamer parted his hair upwards, resulting in Mizkif calling her a "stupid b**ch". However, she did manage to instill some doubt in Mizkif about his fashion choices since he ended up asking his chat if his hair really looked bad.

