Pokimane and others laugh in shock after Mizkif obliterates word game in public during Twitch stream

Imane "Pokimane" Anys and Matthew "Mizkif" Misrendino's IRL hangout in New York proved to be quite the eventful Twitch stream.

The two streamed themselves walking around the city alongside other friends, including Janet "xChocoBars" Rose and Angela "AriaSaki" Don. At one point, Rose challenged them to a mini-game, which Mizkif managed to decimate, sending the others into endless laughter.

Mizkif screams expletives on streets of New York

At one point, the lot began playing a game that required them to repeat the same word, one louder than the other. After a round of "poggers," xChocoBars, who was walking in front of everyone, suddenly turned around and exclaimed:

"You know what I was thinking? Saying p**is."

Pokimane and the others repeated the word, turning to Mizkif to prod him on. Without missing a single beat, Mizkif yelled at the top of his lungs:

"P**IS!"

The sudden scream, which echoed throughout the street, caused xChocoBars to jump in surprise and run ahead, while the rest of the group began to laugh excessively at his behavior. The person holding the camera jokingly stated:

"We don't know that person! We don't know him."

Pokimane can be seen running ahead, attempting to catch up with xChocoBars.

Mizkif reveals why his mother doesn't watch his videos

During Mizkif's and Pokimane's New York stream, the two along with their friends went to eat out at a restaurant where Mizkif revealed that his mother doesn't watch his content for a specific reason.

Mizkif relayed the conversation the two had, stating that she thought he ran a "pr*st*t**e ring" owing to the amount of female guests he has in his house and the type of thumbnails he uses on YouTube.

"She says my YouTube thumbnails are a disgrace. And I'm like.. what about your daughter?"

The "daughter" Mizkif is referring to is Emily Rinaudo. The two have pretended to be siblings since Misrendino was a cameraman for Paul "Ice Poseidon" Denino, due to similarities in their looks, with Mizif even going by the Rinaudo name occasionally.

