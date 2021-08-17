Pokimane reveals she is "tired of streaming"

Imane 'Pokimane' Anys is one of the biggest Twitch and YouTube streamers in the world right now. One of the richest streamers, she earns through her livestreams, various sponsor signings and other activities.

Pokimane even recently appeared in a music video by Bella Poarch, alongside her fellow streamer, Valkyrae.

behind the scenes of @bellapoarch's music video

❤️‍🔥😈

can't wait to show you guys what it was like on set!



watch in full @ https://t.co/sitrbFSD1I ☺️ pic.twitter.com/WApGbIH37s — pokimane (@pokimanelol) August 13, 2021

However, Pokimane tries to keep it real with her audience, and tends to share as much as possible.

In a recent YouTube video, the streamer revealed that her work was getting the better of her mental health and that she is considering quitting streaming and look for an alternative career path.

You can watch her talk about her mental state from 1:42 in the following video.

Lately, I know my mind and my heart really really don't want to admit it, but I think I'm burnt out.

Pokimane admits she might be burnt out

The streamer opened up to her viewers and fans, saying that she just did not enjoy the things she did anymore. She revealed that gaming was becoming kind of stagnant for her, and that she did not like the other things she is doing right now.

Pokimane labeled herself a "shoulda", claiming that she always does things that she feels she should do, irrespective of whether she likes doing it or not. Pokimane also revealed to her fans on the stream that she felt like she wanted some change.

You can't do the same thing forever. I just feel like it's time for a change.

Pokemane then went on to list out all the things she does during the day, and revealed how her streaming hours didn't reflect half of the things she actually did, due to which she is so tired at the end of the day.

Pokimane lists the things she does in a day (Image via imane on YouTube)

I'm tired.

Pokimane seems determined to change the way she feels about her lifestyle. She retrospected on her 7-year long career in the video, and revealed that she had decided to only do what she wants to do, more than the things she feels like she should do.

Pokimane's friends and fans have supported her in her decision so far.

In a profession like streaming, burnouts are very common, so it is ideal to switch things up every once in a while. It is quite commendable that Pokimane has decided to put her mental health before everything else and decided to only do things that make her happy.

Edited by R. Elahi