5 most hilarious Pokimane moments caught on livestream 

Pokimane is by far one of the most popular female streamers in the world right now. However, there have been moments on live stream which show that even successful streamers like "Poki" are only human. She tries to keep it real on her channel and that has led to several funny moments on her streams.

Being a viewer on Pokimane's Twitch channel is nothing short of subscribing to non-stop entertainment. Here are the most hilarious moments that were caught live on Pokimane's stream.

5 funniest moments that happened on Pokimane's livestreams

5) Pokimane gets Rickrolled

Pokimane has always been an active voice when it comes to women's safety and self defense. So, when a viewer sent her a link to a self-defense video, her curiosity was piqued and she clicked on it. The video began with some self-defense tips and Pokimane innocently followed all the instructions which ultimately led to a clip of her dancing to Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up.

The streamer laughed out loud in embarrassment and disbelief that she got "Rickrolled" in 2021.

⚠️everyone NEEDS to learn this self-defense trick, it blew my mind 🤯 pic.twitter.com/42u5oTBnoO — pokimane (@pokimanelol) April 25, 2021

4) Pokimane follows a Bob Ross tutorial

Pokimane decided to put on her artist's cap for one of the live streams where she tried to paint a beautiful evening sky by following a Bob Ross tutorial. However, things took a weird turn when Bob Ross opened up about how he felt about the colors he was using by saying:

I love how these colors look. They turn me on.

Pokimane had a look of utter confusion as she stopped painting to see if she heard that right. While the emotion was weird, Poki's reaction was nothing short of hilarious.

3. Pokimane witnesses a streamer throwing their cat

Pokimane was watching a fellow streamer's video where the woman's pet cat kept getting in her way. Pokimane was left in shock when she saw the streamer casually picking up her cat and throwing it behind her. She even commented on her stream saying:

She straight up yeeted the cat.

She laughed about it, but also explained why it was shocking for her. She did not know the surroundings in the streamer's room, so she could not guess where the cat fell. She also cited an example of her own cat, saying that if she threw it to her side, it would land on the bed, which was all right.

2) Pokimane eats a bug on livestream

Pokimane was streaming when her then housemate Fedmyster came into the room and asked her to shut her eyes. Poki blindly followed his instruction when he asked her to eat something he had in his hands. However, as soon as she put it in her mouth, she realized something was not right. Fedmyster revealed that it was a cricket, and she spat it out immediately. However, her reaction to the whole thing was hysterical.

Pokimane with her ex housemate Fedmyster (Image via Sportskeeda)

1) Pokimane visited by the cops while on livestream

The streamer was live on stream when two men in police uniforms entered her room out of nowhere informing her that there had been some complaints about the noise level coming from her house. They even asked her if she had permission to stream at the location.

A worried Pokimane fumbled to answer when suddenly Fedmyster appeared with a loudspeaker, making it clear that the whole thing was a prank. While they were a stressful few seconds for Pokimane, her reaction to the incident was priceless.

You can watch the clip of the same from 1:53 in the below video.

Incidents like these are what make Pokimane one of the most endearing and lovable streamers in the community.

Disclaimer: This list is in no particular order of ranking.

