Twitter scrambles to find Minecraft star Dream in Bella Poarch's “Inferno” video after cryptic tweet

Minecraft star and faceless YouTuber Clay “Dream” was allegedly part of Bella Poarch’s second music video “Inferno.”

As was true for her first music vide “Build a B***h,” Inferno featured a range of content creators and internet personalities, including Imane “Pokimane” Anys, Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter and Ludwig Ahgren. However, both Daniel “Sub Urban” Virgil Maisonneuve and Bella Poarch recently teased fans on Twitter about Dream also making an appearance.

Initially, Sub Urban claimed that Dream was part of the Inferno video. This was followed by Bella Poarch’s reply, in which she tagged Dream and asked him whether she should tell fans. In response, Dream claimed that she already had!

WHO DID YOU GUYS FIND🤔 https://t.co/AgSXh2ZnqW — Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch) August 13, 2021

Twitter rushes to find Dream in Bella Poarch’s “Inferno” after cryptic tweet

After Sub Urban teased fans by tweeting about Dream’s potential involvement in the video, Bella Poarch herself joined in on the act. She claimed that even Dream had a surprise cameo, and asked the Minecraft YouTuber himself whether they should tell fans. Dream responded by claiming that she “already has.”

what if i told you dream was in the INFERNO music video https://t.co/1liT4RP96o — SUB URBAN (@ThatSubUrban) August 13, 2021

Meanwhile, his fans responded by trying to find Dream in the video. A wide range of his supporters began scrounging the video to potentially spot the YouTuber. Quite a few characters in the video never ended up showing their face on camera during the video, leading to fans claiming that the person(s) in question might as well be Dream himself.

you just did — Dream (@Dream) August 13, 2021

As can be seen in the tweets, fans were confused and were suspicious of the “hands” that show up during the kitchen scene, as well as multiple other silhouettes from the video that never show their face. Regardless, while fans are bound to continue their search for the time being, it is difficult to conclude whether Dream was part of the video.

so you used dream’s piss for the slush in this part?? pic.twitter.com/PSkh7gs5Ru — eresh (@kar4tnap) August 13, 2021

?? if y’all aren’t playing with us this is the only scene i can think of. orrr it can be the hands on the kitchen pic.twitter.com/kjwOwgluxF — isabelle || issy (@totallynotissy) August 13, 2021

this is you, huh?? pic.twitter.com/kpzCIqg7m2 — mita⁷!! // ia for a bit (@crimenap) August 13, 2021

care to explain why a certain character didn’t show their face plz and thank you pic.twitter.com/grQAnjgQnI — penis (@_paige_w__) August 13, 2021

idk i feel like these are dreams hands😐 pic.twitter.com/yfHGzvur14 — liv (@livwh0r3) August 13, 2021

DREAM IM CONVINCED THIS IS U pic.twitter.com/N4XzmPWQxE — nikocados daughter (@burpingkitty) August 13, 2021

Don't ask me how I know...but that's dream pic.twitter.com/zXZOhUhZXK — Amaloa🌸🌧🌱 (@amaloaaaa) August 13, 2021

Some in the community thought that Bella Poarch and Sub Urban were merely kidding, and were simply trying to get people to re-watch the video multiple times. Whatever the case, Inferno has got off to a good start on YouTube, and has garnered close to 15 million views within a matter of days.

