Pokimane reveals behind the scenes footage from Bella Poarch's “Inferno” music video

Imane “Pokimane” Anys recently posted the “behind the scenes” footage from Bella Poarch’s second music video “Inferno.”

Inferno was released on August 13 and starred songwriter/singer Daniel “Sub Urban” Virgil Maisonneuve apart from featuring multiple popular internet personalities. Bella Poarch released her first music video “Build a B***h” back on May 13.

Build a B***h also featured a range of personalities including Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, Sarah “Mia Khalifa” Joe Chamou, Zachary “ZHC” Hsieh and Bretman Rock. Unlike Valkyrae, this was the first time Pokimane appeared in a Bella Poarch video. On August 13, she posted a YouTube video which featured exclusive “behind the scenes” footage for Inferno.

Pokimane posts behind the scenes footage from Bella Poarch’s music video “Inferno”

Apart from Pokimane, Inferno features Ludwig Ahgren, Thomas “Tommyinnit” Simons, Bretman Rock, Valkyrae, Jack “CouRageJD” Dunlop, Lily “LilyPichu” Ki, TinaKitten and Leslie “Fuslie” Fu. Pokimane’s behind the scenes video featured most of the above content creators, including some other Offline TV members such as Michael Reeves, Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang and William “Scarra” Li.

The streamer showed off the black flowing dress that she wore in the video and also revealed the lengthy makeup process. The video also showed the shooting process of one of the scenes from the music video, which also featured both Bella Poarch and Valkyrae. Pokimane was also impressed with the trailer she had been given and ended the video with a detailed tour.

Her trailer had quite a few facilities and perks, including a bed, television, couches and a microwave oven. Part of the video, especially when Pokimane was trying to figure out her elaborate outfit, was shot by Ludwig. Pokimane wore a flowing black gown that Valkyrae seemed especially impressed with.

Regardless, the video gave a detailed look at the overall shooting process for the Inferno music video. Pokimane released the footage within hours of the song’s actual release. Since its release, Inferno has been watched almost 12 million times and has 1.2 million likes on YouTube. The song is also available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, iTunes, SoundCloud and Deezer.

