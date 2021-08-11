When & where to watch Bella Poarch's new song “Inferno”: Release Date, Timings, and more

On August 6, internet personality/TikTok star Bella Poarch announced a teaser-trailer for her new music video “Inferno.”

Inferno is set to feature multiple internet personalities including ZHC, Bretman Rock and Valkyrae. The music video will star American singer/producer Daniel “Sub Urban” Virgil Maisonneuve and is set to be released on August 13.

Bella Poarch had earlier released her first ever music video called “Build a B***h” in May 2021. Her first video also featured a range of internet personalities including Valkyrae and Mia Khalifa. Regardless, the following article deep dives into the release date, timing and everything else that fans need to know in order to watch Bella Poarch’s latest music video.

Where to watch Bella Poarch’s latest music video “Inferno?”: Everything you need to know

The teaser-trailer/video preview was released on August 6 on Twitter, YouTube and TikTok. As mentioned above, Inferno will be released on August 13. The music video is set to premiere at 12 AM on 13 August and will be available on Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music. Bella Poarch along with Sub Urban posted a pre-save link on Twitter that can be viewed for more information about the same.

August 13th. Presave link in bio 😈 @bellapoarch pic.twitter.com/biZ9Ms4bif — Daniel the fool (@ThatSubUrban) August 5, 2021

The YouTube premiere link has already received 71k likes along with 416 dislikes. The theme of the music video, as was obvious from the teaser, is sexual abuse, with Bella Poarch herself playing the character of the victim. The personality posted the following trigger warning on the YouTube premiere link:

“As a victim of sexual assault, this song and video mean a lot to me. This is something I haven’t been ready to share with you just yet. It’s very hard for me to talk about. But I’m ready now. I decided to express myself by creating a song and video with Sub Urban based on how I wished my experience went. It’s a fantasy I wish was true. I’m looking forward to sharing this with you all.”

As can be seen, Inferno appears to be quite personal to Bella Poarc, ahd apparently shows a fantasy of how she “wished” her own experience went. The music video is her second overall after "Build a B***h" received worldwide critical acclaim.

