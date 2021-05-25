Bella Poarch's Build a B*tch lands at No. 58 on Billboard's Top 100, fans call it "deserved"

Just 10 days after the premiere of the music video, Bella Poarch's "Build a B*tch" has officially scored 58th on Billboard's Top 100 as of May 24th.

Amassing almost 70 million followers and having one of the most viewed TikToks of all time, Bella Poarch is considered to be at the top tier of TikTok creators.

With her latest single doing well at the Billboard, Bella Poarch is one of the few success stories of TikTokers-turned-singers in the recent past.

.@bellapoarch's "Build A Bitch" debuts at No. 58 on this week's #Hot100.



It's her first career entry on the chart. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) May 24, 2021

Bella Poarch's Build a B*tch

After the song premiered on May 14th and featured many well-known guest stars, "Build a B*tch" received over 20 million views in just under 48 hours.

The music video starred some of the biggest names in TikTok, YouTube, and streaming such as ZHC, Valkyrae, Bretman Rock, Larray, and more alongside Bella Poarch.

With a big budget and catchy song lyrics, Bella's first foray into the music industry earned its spot on Billboard's Top 100.

Fans call Bella's achievement "deserved"

To the surprise of many, the TikToker's song was pretty catchy. In comparison to many of her fellow creators, Bella's song was well received by the public, even trending as number one on YouTube.

On May 24th, Billboard announced that "Build a B*tch" had earned the 58th spot on the Top 100 chart. This is a big achievement for a TikTok creator, as TikTokers, YouTubers, and streamers tend to not succeed in the music industry.

This is great news for Bella, especially since it is her first single and she already has a large fanbase. Fans celebrated along with the TikToker, telling her that she deserved the spot.

Commenting on Billboard's Twitter post, many congratulated the new singer. They said:

As of today, "Build a B*tch" has over 96 million YouTube views. Fans are looking forward to see what Bella Poarch has in store for the music industry.

