WATCH: Bella Poarch's Build A B*tch video allegedly added smoke to cover James Charles

On May 19th, TikToker @amirtoe posted a video observing the fact that Bella Poarch allegedly added more smoke to her music video "Build a B*tch" to hide James Charles.
According to a resurfaced TikTok from another user, James Charles was allegedly supposed to be included in the list of YouTubers and TikTokers featured in Bella's music video.
However, when the music video premiered, James was not present. Commenters noted that they were not even aware of his anticipated participation.
"I didn't even know he was supposed to be there!"
Bella Poarch adds more smoke to hide James Charles
As it was too late to refilm the music video, Bella allegedly added extra smoke in post-production to hide the fact that James made an appearance. The video also featured other YouTubers and TikTokers like ZHC, Valkyrae, Larray and more.
After being accused of allegedly grooming minors and being sued by his former employee for "wrongful termination", James Charles was dropped by many of his sponsorships, brand deals, and collaborations. The list now includes a music video with Bella Poarch.
Fans praise the video for excluding James Charles
While many in the social media world are not currently happy with James due to his many allegations, fans were happy to notice how quickly Bella picked up on the news.
Allegedly unfollowing him after erasing his part from her music video, Bella Poarch earned the respect of the Twitter Community.
People commented on Twitter regarding the smoke, saying they either didn't notice he was supposed to be there, or glad that he didn't appear at all.
Bella's music video for Build A B*tch has accumulated over 66 million views in just 6 days. It was considered one of the fastest trending music videos of all time.
Bella has not confirmed or denied that adding more smoke to the music video was done to hide James.
