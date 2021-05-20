WATCH: Bella Poarch's Build A B*tch video allegedly added smoke to cover James Charles

On May 19th, TikToker @amirtoe posted a video observing the fact that Bella Poarch allegedly added more smoke to her music video "Build a B*tch" to hide James Charles.

According to a resurfaced TikTok from another user, James Charles was allegedly supposed to be included in the list of YouTubers and TikTokers featured in Bella's music video.

However, when the music video premiered, James was not present. Commenters noted that they were not even aware of his anticipated participation.

"I didn't even know he was supposed to be there!"

Bella Poarch adds more smoke to hide James Charles

As it was too late to refilm the music video, Bella allegedly added extra smoke in post-production to hide the fact that James made an appearance. The video also featured other YouTubers and TikTokers like ZHC, Valkyrae, Larray and more.

After being accused of allegedly grooming minors and being sued by his former employee for "wrongful termination", James Charles was dropped by many of his sponsorships, brand deals, and collaborations. The list now includes a music video with Bella Poarch.

INSTANT REGRET: People are noticing Bella Poarch’s ‘Build A B*tch’ music video added extra smoke in front of James Charles’s face to hide the fact he was in the video. James was also not credited in the music video, unlike all the other influencers who appeared in it. pic.twitter.com/nZvQ2tA6pB — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 19, 2021

Also read: "I am being blackmailed" James Charles returns to Twitter after hiatus to speak about the lawsuit against him

Fans praise the video for excluding James Charles

While many in the social media world are not currently happy with James due to his many allegations, fans were happy to notice how quickly Bella picked up on the news.

Allegedly unfollowing him after erasing his part from her music video, Bella Poarch earned the respect of the Twitter Community.

People commented on Twitter regarding the smoke, saying they either didn't notice he was supposed to be there, or glad that he didn't appear at all.

Good — Neutral Human Being (@ghostofsinners) May 19, 2021

PLSHSHSHSHSH YOU DO WHAT YOU GOTTA DO IG😭 — Ty Carpenter (@carpenter_29) May 19, 2021

I was looking in the YouTube comments to see if anyone noticed LOL — Ahri (@SpritFoxAhri) May 19, 2021

lol that smoke did a good job. I saw some clips of behinds the scenes where he was there and I thought that they just cut him out of it entirely — Tony🇬🇷 (@AntonisKazou) May 19, 2021

say what you want about homegirl but she’s the only one that i haven’t seen defending james — angel ミ☆ 🦶🏾🧚🏾‍♀️ (@minajrollins) May 19, 2021

At least she had the decency to do what she could to not put a predator on a pedestal. Too many people are still supporting him and acting like he didn’t admit to sexual communication with literal children TWICE 🥴 — milo rae (@RaeMilo) May 19, 2021

Isn't this a good thing ☠️ — 👻 goth buddy ☠️ (@c_0rpsecard) May 19, 2021

The internet really criticising everything wtf did you want her to do put him in it? — Jess (@seshsausage) May 20, 2021

i'm loving it lol — Aaron Lloyd (@faintster) May 20, 2021

i'm loving it lol — Aaron Lloyd (@faintster) May 20, 2021

Also Read: Top 5 Worst Decisions in David Dobrik Vlogs

Bella's music video for Build A B*tch has accumulated over 66 million views in just 6 days. It was considered one of the fastest trending music videos of all time.

Bella has not confirmed or denied that adding more smoke to the music video was done to hide James.

Also read: "OMG we did not expect this": Valkyrae's collaboration with Bella Poarch for new music video sends Twitter into a frenzy