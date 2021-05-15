WATCH: Resurfaced TikTok video reveals James Charles cut out of Bella Poarch's "Build a B*tch" music video

James Charles has reportedly been left out of Bella Poarch's music video for "Build a B*tch" following multiple allegations being leveled against James. On a resurfaced TikTok video from TikTok user "Zilbersteve", it shows Bella Poarch and other alleged cast members such as James Charles, making a TikTok on set. However, James Charles did not appear in the official music video.

Bella Poarch's new music video for "Build a B*tch" premiered on May 14th, 2021. Many of her fans were excited to hear her debut single. With a star-studded cast that included other YouTubers, Twitch streamers, and TikTokers such as Valkyrae, ZHC and Larray, Bella's video was a hit. Meanwhile, a recently resurfaced TikTok video showed the entire cast making, including James Charles, making a TikTok at the end of filming.

James Charles cut out of music video due to allegations

Although Bella Poarch has not yet responded as to why she didn't include James Charles in her new music video, many in the TikTok community are speculating. Following allegations of predatory behavior and the "wrongful termination" lawsuit he is currently facing from his former employee, James Charles has not been shown in a very positive light of late. After being dropped from numerous sponsorships and collaborations such as Morphe and Chipotle, many were not surprised to find James dropped from this project as well.

INSTANT REGRET: James Charles appears to have been cut out of Bella Poarch’s ‘Build A B*tch’ music video. This TikTok shows Bella and other cast members—including James—shooting a TikTok on set. James did not appear in the final video. It’s unclear when the music video was shot. pic.twitter.com/xWOSW3Xe5s — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 15, 2021

Twitter reactions to resurfaced TikTok of James Charles

Fans of Bella Poarch were happy to hear that James Charles was cut out of her video, yet disappointed that she invited him in the first place. Many commented on TikTok, sharing how they felt about James almost being in the final cut. They wrote:

Fan reactions to James Charles on set (Image via TikTok)

James has yet to confirm or deny why he was cut from the music video. Bella has yet to respond to fan speculation as well.

