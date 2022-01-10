“No one likes DMCA”: MoistCr1tikal, Disguised Toast and more voice their thoughts on the Twitch TV show controversy

Internet superstars MoistCr1tikal, Disguised Toast and Keemstar have all had something to say about the recent Twitch reaction fad drama, where top streamers have been reacting to full TV shows and movies on stream.

Twitch streamers like Pokimane and HasanAbi have received bans and copyright strikes on their channels for streaming TV shows. Many of their peers, along with Twitch users in general, have started debating the "reaction meta".

Since last week, streamers on Twitch have been joining the new meta of watching TV shows and movies on their livestreams while reacting to the media along with their audience.

This type of content isn't new, it's only now becoming popular through larger streamers like HasanAbi and xQc watching shows like MasterChef on their streams for thousands to watch along.

A screenshot of MoistCr1TiKaL's tweet (Image via Twitter)

While many top streamers have been enjoying this new fad, some criticize it saying that it's tempting fate, and that it's only inevitable that these streamers will be banned. Charlie "MoistCr1tikal" took to Twitter to say that no one is in support of the DMCA bans, but they are justified:

"No one likes DMCA, no one is licking corporate a** and applauding them for banning Pokimane. It’s just common sense you can’t stream a full TV series/anime/movie franchise on twitch. No studio will ever say “yeah if you buy our blu-ray you can stream it to 40k people who haven’t.”"

Many other internet creators showed their agreeance with Charlie by replying to him, showing their disapproving position on the fad.

Ross O'Donovan @RubberNinja @MoistCr1TiKaL I'm just really curious where the idea that you could do it even started?.. @MoistCr1TiKaL I'm just really curious where the idea that you could do it even started?..

Ph1LzA @Ph1LzA @MoistCr1TiKaL I’m getting flashbacks to Viacom VS YouTube/Google $1billion law suit @MoistCr1TiKaL I’m getting flashbacks to Viacom VS YouTube/Google $1billion law suit

Another popular Twitch streamer, Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang, gave a more sarcastic take on the subject.

Toast @DisguisedToast what do you mean I can't just watch anime on my stream for hours and hours while barely saying anything? what do you mean I can't just watch anime on my stream for hours and hours while barely saying anything?

With this joke, some were more serious in the replies, stating that this type of content, if done right, can improve the experience of watching a TV show, or can even introduce a new show to viewers.

Chronoire @TetrisChemist @DisguisedToast Ngl tho we as a society NEED some way of watching stuff en masse. Seeing moments where a character doesn't know something is going to happen and chat spamming Clueless or other scenarios and emotes or reactions is funny af. @DisguisedToast Ngl tho we as a society NEED some way of watching stuff en masse. Seeing moments where a character doesn't know something is going to happen and chat spamming Clueless or other scenarios and emotes or reactions is funny af.

Lucas Eduardo @LucasEduardoMe7 @DisguisedToast Well its complicated... But in other hand people who wouldnt give the anime a chance are now watching because of the streamer and may become a fan, buy products, mangas, etc @DisguisedToast Well its complicated... But in other hand people who wouldnt give the anime a chance are now watching because of the streamer and may become a fan, buy products, mangas, etc

Controversial YouTuber Daniel "Keemstar" Keem, host of drama news channel Drama Alert, also tweeted his opinion on the matter, pointing out that DMCA doesn't cover YouTube videos, making them easy and inconsequential to watch on livestreams.

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR Twitch Streamer plays Music



DMCA takedown



Twitch Streamer plays Movie



DMCA takedown



Twitch streamer play YouTube video



tHaTs fAiR uSe bRo Twitch Streamer plays Music DMCA takedown Twitch Streamer plays Movie DMCA takedown Twitch streamer play YouTube video tHaTs fAiR uSe bRo

This seems to be an attempt to bring attention to the problem of large streamers watching entire YouTube videos on stream with their chat, instead of having each individual chatter watching it and supporting the video.

OKLAMA EVENTULLY DROPPING @Atoziie @x_Frosttt @KEEMSTAR It’s not that they don’t want people watching it they want people watching it on THEIR channel not someone else’s since they get BENEFITS from someone watching it on their account @x_Frosttt @KEEMSTAR It’s not that they don’t want people watching it they want people watching it on THEIR channel not someone else’s since they get BENEFITS from someone watching it on their account

KAZCADE_ @KazukiLoh @KEEMSTAR It's sad because YT vids are not backed up by an enormous company. And music/movies/shows owned by enormous companies gets the privilege of claiming everything without risk or punishment... and Twitch (or YT) are not doing anything to protect their content creators... @KEEMSTAR It's sad because YT vids are not backed up by an enormous company. And music/movies/shows owned by enormous companies gets the privilege of claiming everything without risk or punishment... and Twitch (or YT) are not doing anything to protect their content creators...

This topic seems to be growing increasingly divided as the days go on, causing more and more creators to give their opinions on the matter, further dividing the Twitch community. However, with recent intervention from large media companies and Twitch itself, it seems this trend won't be around for much longer.

Edited by R. Elahi