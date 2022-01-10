“No one likes DMCA”: MoistCr1tikal, Disguised Toast and more voice their thoughts on the Twitch TV show controversy

Internet superstars MoistCr1tikal, Disguised Toast and Keemstar have all had something to say about the recent Twitch reaction fad drama, where top streamers have been reacting to full TV shows and movies on stream.
Twitch streamers like Pokimane and HasanAbi have received bans and copyright strikes on their channels for streaming TV shows. Many of their peers, along with Twitch users in general, have started debating the "reaction meta".
MoistCr1tikal and others give their opinion on the recent react meta on Twitch
Since last week, streamers on Twitch have been joining the new meta of watching TV shows and movies on their livestreams while reacting to the media along with their audience.
This type of content isn't new, it's only now becoming popular through larger streamers like HasanAbi and xQc watching shows like MasterChef on their streams for thousands to watch along.
While many top streamers have been enjoying this new fad, some criticize it saying that it's tempting fate, and that it's only inevitable that these streamers will be banned. Charlie "MoistCr1tikal" took to Twitter to say that no one is in support of the DMCA bans, but they are justified:
"No one likes DMCA, no one is licking corporate a** and applauding them for banning Pokimane. It’s just common sense you can’t stream a full TV series/anime/movie franchise on twitch. No studio will ever say “yeah if you buy our blu-ray you can stream it to 40k people who haven’t.”"
Many other internet creators showed their agreeance with Charlie by replying to him, showing their disapproving position on the fad.
Another popular Twitch streamer, Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang, gave a more sarcastic take on the subject.
With this joke, some were more serious in the replies, stating that this type of content, if done right, can improve the experience of watching a TV show, or can even introduce a new show to viewers.
Controversial YouTuber Daniel "Keemstar" Keem, host of drama news channel Drama Alert, also tweeted his opinion on the matter, pointing out that DMCA doesn't cover YouTube videos, making them easy and inconsequential to watch on livestreams.
This seems to be an attempt to bring attention to the problem of large streamers watching entire YouTube videos on stream with their chat, instead of having each individual chatter watching it and supporting the video.
This topic seems to be growing increasingly divided as the days go on, causing more and more creators to give their opinions on the matter, further dividing the Twitch community. However, with recent intervention from large media companies and Twitch itself, it seems this trend won't be around for much longer.