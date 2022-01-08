The entire Gordon Ramsay Twitch drama involving HasanAbi and xQc explained

Recently, Gordon Ramsay called out various Twitch streamers such as Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker and Felix "xQc" Lengyel on Twitter.
Popular chef and long-term judge on the Master Chef US series, Gordon Ramsay posted a tweet joking that viewers can watch his Next Level Chef series on Twitch if they missed it on Fox and Hulu. The new Twitch meta has been made popular by the plethora of creators who have been watching old MasterChef episodes during their Twitch streams.
These include some popular creators such as Felix "xQc" Lengyel, Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker, and Angela "AriaSaki." The following article traces the Gordon Ramsay drama that is set to continue in the coming weeks.
Why did Gordon Ramsay throw shade on Twitch streamers? Tracing back the drama involving new Twitch meta
Most people thought that Gordon Ramsay was throwing shade at Twitch streamers. Others claimed that he was simply looking to promote his new show and should be happy about the free promotion MasterChef US has received on Twitch in recent weeks.
Quite a few popular creators such as xQc and HasanAbi have been watching old episodes of the show. Considering Gordon Ramsay has been a judge on the series since it began in 2010, he regularly features during these episodes.
In recent weeks, the situation has grown so dire that xQc claimed that he had become addicted to watching MasterChef episodes. Others such as HasanAbi and AriaSaki have also been watching old episodes for hours together during their Twitch streams. Twitch streamer Ben "Cohh Carnage" Cassell even asked a staff member if streamers could watch and react to random TV shows on the platform.
In response, Twitch claimed that they are not allowed to do so and that the platform will eventually take action against these creators. That hasn’t happened until now. This has led to the streamers continuing with the new meta for the time being. In general situations, the content owner tends to file DMCA strikes with Twitch, and the platform then takes off the content and takes action against the creators.
Currently, it seems as if MasterChef US is well aware of the new meta and has simply chosen to ignore it. Gordon Ramsay referenced the trend during the tweet but might have been looking to promote his new show. It will be interesting to see whether Twitch ends up taking any action against streamers who obviously do not have the right to stream random MasterChef US episodes.