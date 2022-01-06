“Seriously?”: Gordon Ramsay throws shade at Twitch streamers like xQc, HasanAbi for viewing his show on stream

Twitch streamers Felix "xQc" Lengyel and Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker were among the many who were indirectly being called out in a tweet on Gordon Ramsay's account.

While the account may not necessarily be managed by the internationally-renowned chef himself, people were surprised to see the team behind it acknowledge the fact that many Twitch streamers watch the show on the platform.

This could hint at bigger action to come, as other streamers on the platform have also voiced their distaste and fear for the current meta.

And if you missed tonight you can stream it on Twitc—seriously!?!?

xQc, HasanAbi, AriaSaki and others are on a major MasterChef US binge on Twitch

As of late, many popular streamers have been on a giant MasterChef US binge, watching all the episodes of the copyrighted show on their stream along with their viewers.

As evidenced by a tweet made by Gordon Ramsay's account recently, it seems his team are somewhat aware of what has been going on on Twitch over the past few weeks, or are the very least are catching on to the meta.

The tweet reads:

See you next week ! And if you missed tonight you can stream it on Twitc—seriously !?!? It’s on FOXNOW or — @hulu — soon Gx

The comment was made in a quote retweet of a trailer for Gordon Ramsay's new cooking survival-reality TV show, Next Level Chef. As seen in the tweet, the account jokes about how the show can be viewed on Twitch, before cutting itself off and stating that it will be available for viewing on FOXNOW.

The responses to the tweet were filled by community members from Twitch. Several have asked his team to slam the ban hammer on Twitch streamers such as Felix "xQc" Lengyel, Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker, Angela "AriaSaki" and many others who stream MasterChef US.

Meanwhile, others are asking for them to be spared, either calling it good publicity or as a way to get into the chef's work. Another portion of people have simply resorted to posting memes, making light of the hilarious reference Ramsay's account made.

R̷ic̸͌́͂́̌k̷̗̀̄̓̔y̸͛ @rickygrams @GordonRamsay @hulu Don't listen to the haters or the lawyers Chef. It's twitch and the homage made to you by streamers and watchers that made me fall in love with you and your show. These young people will never watch you on Fox or Hulu. They are completely detached from mainstream media. @GordonRamsay @hulu Don't listen to the haters or the lawyers Chef. It's twitch and the homage made to you by streamers and watchers that made me fall in love with you and your show. These young people will never watch you on Fox or Hulu. They are completely detached from mainstream media.

Twitch streamer Ben "Cohh Carnage" Cassell was recently accused of attempting to shade other streamers who watched copyrighted content after posting a question regarding the legality of the same on his Twitter. He received a response from Twitch staff regarding the same.

Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris has openly voiced his displeasure with the current Twitch meta of streaming such media, saying that he wished for them to get "DMCA'D."

