"I truly mean this": Sodapoppin wishes for Twitch streamers watching TV shows to get DMCA strike

Popular Twitch streamer Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris recently revealed his personal feelings about streamers like xQc and HasanAbi viewing reality TV shows like MasterChef on their streams.

He felt that it was unfair for them to run scot-free after watching licensed content, and believed that the platform should hit them with DMCA complaints soon.

Sodapoppin wishes for DMCA complaints against streamers viewing reality TV shows

During a recent stream, Sodapoppin talked about shows like MasterChef gaining popularity on Twitch streams. For the past few weeks, streamers like HasanAbi and xQc have made the show quite popular thanks to their hilarious reactions to the mistakes and amazing creations by the chefs on the show.

The content involving the show has even seeped outside of streaming lines, as HasanAbi helped a former MasterChef contestant by donating to the GoFundMe page she set up to pay for her medical bills and supplies.

However, Sodapoppin has had enough of these streamers taking advantage of the easily accessible reruns of the show on YouTube, as it has become difficult for other content creators to compete against them.

"They're watching TV shows man, and I gotta compete with that, it's AIDS."

Furthermore, Sodapoppin stated that he wished for content creators to get into trouble for watching licensed content on their streams by getting slapped with DMCA suspensions from the platform.

"I don't even know what's going to happen. I hope, I truly mean this, I really do mean this, I hope all of them get DMCA'd and get f***ed. I want that to happen. I really do."

It's unclear whether streamers like xQc and HasanAbi will fall into trouble anytime soon. Recently, a popular streamer enquired about the situation on Twitter, and one of the platform's top executives, Marcus Graham (popularly known as djWheat) responded to the query.

djWHEAT @djWHEAT @CohhCarnage It’s absolutely not ok. Just like it has never been ok to stream music. This is just as DMCA’able as anything else. Hard to say why streamers have not been targeted, but just like music, it’s probably just a matter of time. This is not an official Twitch take, just my own. @CohhCarnage It’s absolutely not ok. Just like it has never been ok to stream music. This is just as DMCA’able as anything else. Hard to say why streamers have not been targeted, but just like music, it’s probably just a matter of time. This is not an official Twitch take, just my own.

Also Read Article Continues below

Since djWheat is the Head of Creator Development at Twitch, he would know about the implications of streaming such content on the platform more than anyone. However, it seems like xQc, HasanAbi and many more will be able to continue entertaining their fans for the time being with funny reactions to the popular cooking show.

Edited by Siddharth Satish