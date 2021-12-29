"Fortnite will let you redeem skins as NFT": Keemstar makes a bold prediction about the game's future

Popular YouTuber Keemstar believes NFTs in Fortnite are soon going to be a thing. Several cosmetics in the battle royale game come with bragging rights. OG skins, emotes, gliders, and other rare items are always in popular demand.

Players are willing to shell out thousands of dollars to get some of the rare skins in Fortnite. Therefore, Keemstar feels that Epic Games might soon start to capitalize on this opportunity by letting players redeem skins as NFTs.

Game studios launching NFTs isn't unheard of. The likes of Ubisoft have previously launched their own lines of NFTs as skins and other cosmetics. Naturally, Non-Fungible Tokens in Fortnite and other games will soon catch up, and studios will have another way of making money through the purchases.

Is Fortnite skin NFTs the future of the game?

NFTs are all over the internet. Ranging from icons to digital art, people are spending millions of dollars on getting ownership certificates of such digital content. Some of the weirdest things, such as Cryptopunks, have fetched heavy amounts of money, which makes Fortnite skins look like nothing in comparison.

Currently, anyone with the money and desire to buy a skin in Fortnite can do so. Skins can appear in the item shop or can be obtained from the Battle Pass. There are some exclusive skins for Fortnite Crew members as well. But if players get a chance to own the rights to any skins, many will jump at the opportunity.

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR In the future Fortnite will let you redeem your Fortnite skins as a NFT.



It’s years away but it will happen.



Other large game franchises will follow suit to make $ on the sale %.



Remember this tweet. In the future Fortnite will let you redeem your Fortnite skins as a NFT. It’s years away but it will happen. Other large game franchises will follow suit to make $ on the sale %. Remember this tweet. https://t.co/1FcupzKCb1

Keemstar believes that the process of redeeming Fortnite skins as NFTs is still years away. However, once this is possible, Epic Games can make a huge amount of money in the process.

Twitter reacts to possible Fortnite NFTs

It seems like players find themselves divided when it comes to the possibility of Fortnite NFTs. On the one hand, several people are excited about the prospect and feel like it could certainly be profitable. On the other hand, others are criticizing the idea stating the demographic of players who play the battle royale.

MYSTIC7.eth @MYSTIC7



Imagine what larger studios will do. @KEEMSTAR A new and very simple P2E NFT game did $1B in revenue this year.Imagine what larger studios will do. @KEEMSTAR A new and very simple P2E NFT game did $1B in revenue this year.Imagine what larger studios will do.

Aaron🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (building rockets) @phys_aaron



see what happened to stalker? they announced NFTs and were harassed so hard they cancelled them.



it's never happening @KEEMSTAR considering that 95% of the gaming community hate NFTs and crypto (which is incredibly based), this will never happen.see what happened to stalker? they announced NFTs and were harassed so hard they cancelled them.it's never happening @KEEMSTAR considering that 95% of the gaming community hate NFTs and crypto (which is incredibly based), this will never happen.see what happened to stalker? they announced NFTs and were harassed so hard they cancelled them.it's never happening

🎄Festive Windermed 🎄 @WinderLeaks



unless they want to lose their playerbase and profits they shouldn't do this. @KEEMSTAR fortnite would face heavy backlash if they ever did NFTs, the reaction to tim supporting NFTs on EGS was already bad enough can you imagine how it would go if they did fortnite NFTs?unless they want to lose their playerbase and profits they shouldn't do this. @KEEMSTAR fortnite would face heavy backlash if they ever did NFTs, the reaction to tim supporting NFTs on EGS was already bad enough can you imagine how it would go if they did fortnite NFTs?unless they want to lose their playerbase and profits they shouldn't do this.

Epic Games might consider offering Fortnite skins as NFTs if the concept starts gaining attention and popularity down the line. With Fortnite Mobile in the waters, NFTs would be a great source of profit for the studio, and it could continue to focus on making the free game even better.

