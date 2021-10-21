Top 5 rarest emotes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Collecting rare skins and cosmetics in Fortnite is a hobby many players have. Several accounts have been sold for thousands of dollars because they contain these rare skins.

Skins keep rotating in the item shop, which means they hardly remain rare. The Skull Trooper skin or Ghoul Trooper were some of the rarest skins in the game. However, Epic Games re-released them in the item shop, which upset several fans with bragging rights.

Fortunately, this isn't the case with emotes, and several emotes haven't appeared in the shop for over a thousand days. Naturally, those who have these emotes in their inventory are very lucky.

Fortnite News 🟪 @FortniteBR It's been over 1,000 days since the Rambunctious, Fresh & Tidy Emotes were last available in the Item Shop.They're currently the rarest Shop Emotes, last seen during November & December of 2018. #Fortnite It's been over 1,000 days since the Rambunctious, Fresh & Tidy Emotes were last available in the Item Shop.They're currently the rarest Shop Emotes, last seen during November & December of 2018. #Fortnite https://t.co/oH9AlV3WFz

Some of the rarest emotes in Fortnite

Pony Up, Floss, The Worm, and Wave are by far the rarest emotes in Fortnite. They have never appeared in the item shop, and only a handful of people played the game back then as it wasn't this popular.

Keeping the battle pass emotes aside, these are the five rarest emotes in Fortnite to have appeared in the item shop:

5) Kiss the Cup

The Kiss the Cup emote last appeared in the Fortnite item shop over 815 days ago. This means only those players who played the game back in July 2019 have this emote.

The uncommon emote was available for 200 V-bucks back in 2019 and was the go-to celebration of players after getting a Victory Royale.

4) Widow's Pirouette

More than a dance step or a taunt, Widow's Pirouette is a martial arts move and probably the most amazing emote on this list. This Marvel emote came alongside the Black Widow skin and cost only 200 V-bucks.

Players last saw the Widow's Pirouette emote in the Fortnite item shop around 900 days ago. Since then, the emote hasn't been released in the shop separately, and only those around when Black Widow was released have the rare item.

3) Tidy

Inspired by Snoop Dogg's legendary step in his song "Drop it like it's hot", Tidy was one of the most popular emotes when it was released. However, due to legal reasons or otherwise, Epic Games hasn't released the rare emote in the item shop since December 2018.

The Tidy emote last appeared in the Fortnite item shop around 1,050 days ago. Even though it only cost 500 V-bucks back in Chapter 1 Season 3, only a handful of players bought it.

2) Fresh

Fresh is one of the oldest emotes in Fortnite Battle Royale, and players last saw it in the item shop around 1,070 days ago. This emote was inspired by another popular dance from pop culture.

Those old enough to have seen the American sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air would readily recognize that the Fresh emote is Carlton's dance move. The actor even took Epic Games for copying his step for the emote, which is one of the reasons why the emote wasn't brought back to the item shop.

1) Rambunctious

Rambunctious last appeared in the item shop around 1,075 days ago, making it the rarest emote in Fortnite. This, too, is an inspired emote from Fresh Prince of Bel Air, but this time it was Will Smith who gave birth to these moves.

Several of these emotes were a part of a collaboration, while the rest lie in a gray area due to copyright infringement. Therefore, it is highly uncertain that they will return to the game. The players who own any of these five rarest emotes are fortunate.

