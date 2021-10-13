How to get the Golden Skull Trooper in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnitemares is right around the corner and Epic Games has released Fortnite update v18.20 to tease everything that's in store for players. The update included a bunch of new cosmetics and two new NPCs. Epic also introduced a new War Effort vote between the Combat AR and Combat SMG. However, for many, one of the most interesting additions was that of the Golden Skull Trooper.

Guide to getting the Golden Skull Trooper in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Knowing how rare the Skull Trooper is, getting the Gilded outfit style might seem like a daunting task. Players might think there is a hard quest, or they'll have to shell a few hundred V-bucks to get the fantastic skin. Fortunately, it's extremely easy to get the Golden Skull Trooper skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

The Gilded outfit style will automatically show up in players' inventory if they own a Skull Trooper skin variant. This might be upsetting news for many who do not own the OG Skull Trooper or any of its variants. However, for those who do, they can enjoy the Fortnitemares event with the Gilded Skull Trooper skin.

Skull Trooper is one of the most OG skins in Fortnite. It had been the most popular skin for a long time before Epic Games reintroduced it to the item shop. It still stands as one of the rarest and most coveted skins in the game, and the all-new Gilded Skull Trooper outfit style has reignited the demand for the skin.

Many players who have missed out on the OG version want to buy the Golden Skull Trooper skin in Fortnite, but there's no way to do so as of now.

Golden Skull Trooper brings along Golden Skull Ranger and improved Shadow Midas in Fortnite

Fortnite update v18.20 introduced not only the Golden Skull Trooper but also the Golden Skull Ranger. Getting her new outfit style is as simple as that of the Skull Trooper. Those who own other variants of the skin will find the Gilded Skull Ranger in their inventory.

Along with the new golden pair, Fortnite update v18.20 also tweaked the Shadow Midas skin that is part of the Fortnitemares event. Previous leaks surrounding the skin showed that both his hands were shadow themed. However, to keep the original touch intact, the updated version will now have a golden hand as well.

