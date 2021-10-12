Everything new in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 update v18.20: New NPCs, Punchcards, cosmetics, and more

Yet another Fortnite patch is here, and update v18.20 will bring Halloween festivities to the island. With this latest update, several new NPCs and their Punchcards are being added to the game. Along with this, there are also new cosmetics and a few minor map changes.

The highlight of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 update v18.20 are the new NPCs and cosmetics. Players are excited to get more challenges and items from the new NPCs as it will help them level up faster.

Apart from this, the Item Shop update is going to make them happy as the spooky season is around the corner.

Fortnite update v18.20 for Chapter 2 Season 8 has also added two new NPCs with their respective Punchcards. Along with this, there are a host of skins for Fortnitemares, new customizable skins, and outfit styles for pre-existing skins.

Fortnite update v18.20 brings new NPCs and cosmetics to Chapter 2 Season 8

For free-to-play players, the most crucial addition with Fortnite update v18.20 is of the two new NPCs. The first new one is Dire, the level 100 battle pass skin from Chapter 1 Season 6. The scary wolf seems fit to join the NPC with Halloween just a few days away.

Along with Dire, Ragsy, the post-apocalyptic version of the Cuddle Team Leader, is also arriving in Fortnite as an NPC. The skin returns from Chapter 1 Season X to join the spooky festivities.

XTigerHyperX II @XTigerHyperX2 2 new npc punch cards with this patch 2 new npc punch cards with this patch https://t.co/MzAzdQv5mY

Both new NPCs have their respective Punchcards that will contain five challenges each. Similar to the previous challenges, these too will be worth 30,000XP each.

All new cosmetics in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Fortnite Item Shop has received a massive overhaul with update v18.20. Several new Halloween-themed character outfits, along with gliders, backblings, pickaxes, and wraps, will keep fans busy during the festive season.

On top of these new Halloween skins, there are new outfit styles for previous skins like Fishsticks, Skull Trooper, and even a slight tweak to the Shadow Midas skin.

On top of these new additions, there is a Graveyard Drift quest pack along with the Driftwalker Fortnitemares skin that is going to reward players handsomely.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Graveyard Drift Quest Pack Graveyard Drift Quest Pack https://t.co/Gn0MIlgqPD

New weapons and map changes in Fortnite update v18.20

Epic had directly hinted at the arrival of Combat weapons in Fortnite via a recent tweet. Leaks from update v18.20 suggest that there will be a Combat Assault Rifle vs Combat SMG War Effort mode that will show up in the game.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Fortnite Battle Royale v18.20 update includes the Combat Assault Rifle vs. Combat SMG war effort, Quest changes, and Impostors Voice Chat. Read the details. fortnite.com/blog/fortnite-… The Fortnite Battle Royale v18.20 update includes the Combat Assault Rifle vs. Combat SMG war effort, Quest changes, and Impostors Voice Chat. Read the details.fortnite.com/blog/fortnite-… https://t.co/juerSwa6Eg

Although players would have expected significant map changes to fit the Halloween theme, unfortunately, Fortnite update v18.20 brings no substantial changes to the map. The only tweak that took place was the removal of the Sideways from Pleasant Park, Believer Beach & Weeping Woods.

