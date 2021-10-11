Dr. Slone is moving towards the secret Fortnite bunker to finally open it

In one of the most interesting Fortnite storylines so far, Epic Games has outdone itself with the suspense surrounding Chapter 2 Season 8. Players have no idea what is going on with the cubes. Moreover, Dr. Slone has also been quiet about her plans and the role of the IO.

Fortunately, her movements in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 do hint towards some plans. The IO convoy had moved out of Corny Complex once the previous season ended. Since then, Slone has been on the road and is heading towards an exciting location on the Season 8 map.

Is Dr. Slone going to open the secret bunker in Fortnite?

Epic has been teasing the fact that Dr. Slone might be heading towards the redacted or abandoned bunker in Fortnite. Several theories suggest that the high-ranking IO official will open the bunker and use the stolen alien technology.

This is the most crucial moment before players finally get an answer to whether Dr. Slone is going to open the redacted bunker in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. She and the IO convoy are stationed next to the exit near Lazy Lake, and all they need to do is take a left and head towards the secret bunker.

Whether the IO convoy heads towards the bunker in Catty Corner is still a mystery, and players will have to wait for the next update to arrive. Once Epic releases the Fortnite update v18.20, fans will finally know whether Dr. Slone is going to open the **Redacted** Bunker or not.

Dr. Slone heading towards the Fortnite Redacted Bunker (Image via TheCampingRusher/YouTube)

What is the Redacted Bunker in Fortnite?

The **Redacted** Bunker is located near the Catty Corner POI in Fortnite. It was added back in Chapter 2 Season 1. However, it has been closed ever since its addition, and no one knows what is behind the mysterious door of the bunker.

To finally know what is inside the bunker, gamers will have to hope that Dr. Slone heads the IO convoy towards the mysterious location and opens the vault doors. Fortunately, they will only have to wait for a week or so before the next Fortnite update arrives.

