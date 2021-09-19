Top 5 least visited landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 did not introduce a lot of map changes. Players were expecting new POIs such as Pyramids, but the developers haven't released any brand new locations up until now.

Regardless, the community is enjoying the new season and mechanics such as The Sideways. While some POIs have maintained their popularity in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, others have been largely ignored by players during games.

Here are some of the least visited locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Disclaimer: This listicle is in no particular order.

Least visited named locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

1) Steamy Stacks

Steamy Stacks was added to the Fortnite map in Chapter 2 Season 1. It is a nuclear plant that uses Kevin the Cube's energy as a coolant.

Steamy Stacks in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)

Steamy Stacks has 22 chests, but it seems like this isn't enough to attract many players. The location is too far away from the map's middle, making it harder for players to navigate and make rotation strategies.

2) Holly Hedges

As the name suggests, this POI is surrounded by hedges. Holly Hedges contains several houses that can offer players a total of 15 chests.

Holly Hedges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)

After being briefly removed in the previous season, Holly Hedges has returned to Fortnite with Chapter 2 Season 8. However, the return hasn't convinced many players to land on this location because it still has many barriers and objects.

3) Catty Corner

Catty Corner arrived in Fortnite with Chapter 2 Season 3 and is still struggling to become a reliable landing location for players.

Catty Corner in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)

Catty Corner is the smallest named location on the map that naturally affects loot availability. This further implies that landing here is a risky move for players.

All in all, it is tough to gather loot and survive gunfights in Catty Corner.

4) Dirty Docks

Dirty Docks is the eastern most named location on the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map. Even though it contains 34 chests, players have avoided landing on this location. This is most likely because of Dirty Docks' far-off eastern position.

Dirty Docks in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)

Having said that, Dirty Docks has many buildings where players can loot and hide from enemies. It can be a good landing spot for players who don't want early gunfights. Moreover, Dr. Slone spawns quite close to Dirty Docks, which offers a good rotation.

5) Coral Castle

It won't be an overstatement that Coral Castle is one of the most despised Fortnite POIs ever. It undoubtedly has a unique design and artwork, but these aspects aren't too necessary in a Battle Royale game like Fortnite.

Coral Castle getting abducted in Fortnite Season 7 (Image via Epic Games)

Furthermore, reaching Coral Castle and then traveling back to the middle of the map is arduous. As a result, players have always avoided this location, and Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is no exception.

Also Read

It is safe to assume that Epic Games will introduce more POIs on the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map with the upcoming updates. As of now, players can explore the existing locations, Kevin the Cubes, Golden Cube, Blue Cube, and the Sideways.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar