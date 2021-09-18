Everything we know about incoming Naruto skin in Fortnite Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass was expected to arrive with a Naruto skin. Even though the new Battle Pass is a great deal with skins such as Carnage, the absence of Naruto disappointed many.

Regardless, it has been confirmed that Naruto will soon arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Donald Mustard himself confirmed the crossover, and fans are now eagerly waiting to buy the skin from the Item Shop.

This was already leaked some time ago, but it was recently confirmed by Donald Mustard (Chief Creative Officer @ Epic Games) in a conversation with @qCandywing.

Here's when the Naruto crossover will take place in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, and everything leaked about the skin so far.

Naruto skin might release on September 21 in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The anime industry is booming at the moment, and Naruto is arguably the biggest anime series ever. Epic Games has been trying to acquire the character rights for Naruto for a long time, and leaks suggest that the developer has finally succeeded.

Epic Games is apparently now trying to include him in the next Battle Pass.

Hence, Epic Games won't cause much delay in releasing Naruto now that the formalities have been completed.

Interestingly, Naruto's 22nd anniversary will take place on September 21, making it the ideal date for Fortnite to release the anime character.

HYPEX @HYPEX Naruto's 22nd Anniversary is on the 21st and that could be a perfect date for Epic to do the collab. Also this might be a big stretch but it's a big coincidence that we got this banner + crows in the same season which matches Shisui's crow eye. (pointed out by @chiku_it Naruto's 22nd Anniversary is on the 21st and that could be a perfect date for Epic to do the collab. Also this might be a big stretch but it's a big coincidence that we got this banner + crows in the same season which matches Shisui's crow eye. (pointed out by @chiku_it) https://t.co/u9U1kyz2yl

What to expect from the Naruto crossover in Fortnite?

Even though Naruto himself is one of the most popular anime characters ever, fans assume that the upcoming crossover will feature more than just one Naruto skin.

#Fortnite A Naruto crossover: The Season 8 Battle Pass will reportedly feature some kind of Naruto crossover in terms of a Battle Pass skin and an explosive kunai weapon. A Naruto crossover: The Season 8 Battle Pass will reportedly feature some kind of Naruto crossover in terms of a Battle Pass skin and an explosive kunai weapon.

As mentioned in the tweet above, the crows and banners added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 surprisingly match Shishu Uchiha's crow eye. Hence, players might witness the Uchiha skin alongside Naruto as well.

Leaks have also suggested that an explosive Kunai will be available with Naruto. It might be a Mythic weapon.

Lastly, it is being rumored that more anime characters will arrive in Fortnite following the Naruto crossover. Leakers have pointed towards 'several' anime collabs, implying that the likes of Goku from Dragon Ball Z might be available in the Item Shop soon.

All in all, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has been a massive hit up until now. The lack of map changes has been the only bone of contention among players, but it seems like Epic Games will gradually introduce new POIs this season.

