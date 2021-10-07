Why is Doctor Slone heading towards the abandoned bunker from Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 9?

After betraying the trust of loopers during "Operation Skyfire" in Fortnite Season 7, Doctor Slone is up to something again. Now and then, an IO convoy carrying alien technology moves around the map, stopping randomly.

As of now, its intention and destination are unknown, but given that the IO is involved, nothing good can come of it. The convoy has recently shopped shy of Retail Row, next to the bridge, and they should be making their next move soon.

Theory: Slone is making her way to the Redacted bunker and is using the stolen alien tech to build a weapon or maybe even IO branded cubes to fight the alien cubes 🟧

Based on the trajectory and the most logical path to choose from, many within the community believe that the convoy may be headed to the bunker located at Catty Corner.

What is Doctor Slone up to in Fortnite Season 8?

The bunker next to Catty Corner played a pivotal role in protecting Jonesy from being buried alive in ash and soot at the end of Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 8. While it may not look like much in the video, the bunker resembles an IO base.

Given that the IO has been around for long, the assumption that they would build numerous underground bunkers on the island is not too far-fetched. Furthermore, given that the bunker was last opened in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 9, history may repeat itself in the months to come.

Abop @AbopTweet @Methan60828228 @FortINTEL I mean we could see that slone open the bunker in Season 9. In the Chapter 1 Season 9 trailer Jonsey comes out of a bunker @Methan60828228 @FortINTEL I mean we could see that slone open the bunker in Season 9. In the Chapter 1 Season 9 trailer Jonsey comes out of a bunker

However, the question as to why Doctor Slone would want to open the bunker remains unanswered. The fact that she chose to stay rather than exit the loop is somewhat perplexing. Why risk staying on the island as multiple cubes spread corruption and chaos.

Well, according to a fan theory, Slone may be trying to use alien technology to weaponize Bluvin. Much like how the gold cube has been awakening the other purple cubes, causing them to spawn more mini-cubes, perhaps the same could be done with Bluvin.

Spontacious @Spontacious1 @FortINTEL Theory: Once Slone has made a device out of Alien Tech, she will use it on the Blue Cube to activate it so it can fight the Gold Cube. @FortINTEL Theory: Once Slone has made a device out of Alien Tech, she will use it on the Blue Cube to activate it so it can fight the Gold Cube.

Given that life blooms around the blue cube, Doctor Slone may be planning to harness its power to stop the cube invasion or perhaps claim the powers for herself.

While much of it is speculation, players can expect this mini-saga to continue until the season ends. Although it's too soon to say precisely what Slone is up to, and even though fans think that her part has been played, knowing her, she's just getting started.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

