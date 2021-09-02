5 most popular TikTok emotes in Fortnite as of 2021

Fortnite often features emotes and skins based on dances that have gone viral on TikTok. The Roller Vibes emote was recently added to the new Joy skin and features the song Kiss Me More by Doja Cat.

Even before this one, Fortnite had the Say So emote, which featured a song by the same name sung by Doja Cat as well. And these are just two of the many popular examples of TikTok emotes in Fortnite.

For instance, the Toosie Slide challenge on TikTok went viral all over, and later, Fortnite made an emote based on the dance, featuring the original song by Drake.

5 of the most popular TikTok emotes in Fortnite

1) Roller Vibes emote

This is the most recent example of TikTok inspired emotes in Fortnite. The emote comes with the new Joy skin, designed by artist DahjaCat, and features the song Kiss Me More by Doja Cat.

This one received very positive feedback from the community, and everyone applauded Fortnite's decision to add this beautiful skin to the game.

2) Toosie Slide emote

Drake's new song quickly became a hit, and understandably made its way to TikTok shortly after. The Toosie Slide challenge on TikTok broke the internet, and it was only a matter of time before the dance inspired an emote in Fortnite.

3) Say So emote

Say So is yet another Doja Cat song that blew up on TikTok, and fans demanded that it be added as an emote to Fortnite. Epic Games soon granted this wish, and the Say So emote has since been one of the most popular in Fortnite.

This has led to further conjecture about whether Fortnite will finally add a Doja Cat skin to the game, as Ariana Grande, Travis Scott and many others already have their own.

4) Rollie emote

Rollie is perhaps one of the most iconic Fortnite emotes. The Rollie dance went viral not only on TikTok but on other social media platforms as well. No wonder this simple yet eye-catching dance step made it to Fortnite soon after as an emote.

5) Last Forever emote

The Last Forever emote was created by Ayo and Teo, the duo who sang the song as well. The TikTok dance went viral almost immediately and finally made it to Fortnite as an emote during Chapter 2 - Season 4.

Also Read: Is Doja cat getting a Fortnite skin anytime soon?

Edited by Sabine Algur