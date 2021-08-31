Is Doja cat getting a Fortnite skin anytime soon?

Fortnite has always been in the foreground as far relevance in the pop-culture community is concerned. The Fortnite brand has already associated itself with many big names from popular culture, including music artists like Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, and Dominic Fike.

Epic Games ensures that the title stays relevant in the minds of the community through various crossover events, collaborations, and live events involving various pop-culture icons. For instance, the Rift Tour event in Fortnite featured a concert by Ariana Grande.

A recent 17.50 update on Fortnite has added one more name to the list of singers featured in Fortnite. Apart from a huge roster of skins and assorted cosmetics, the latest Fortnite update has an emote featuring Doja Cat's song Kiss Me More.

Doja's song 'Say So' blew up on TikTok last year. Since then, rumors have been circulating in the community about Doja Cat being added to Fortnite as an emote or skin. Fortnite data miners and leakers almost confirmed its possibility, and the current 17.50 update finally added it to the game.

Doja Cat could be getting her own Fortnite skin soon

The Doja Cat emote known as the Roller Vibes Emote comes included with the new Joy skin, created by artist DahjaCat. Joy is a character suffering from a skin condition known as Vitiligo, which is fairly common. This skin sends out a powerful message of inclusion, and the Doja Cat song makes it even better.

I can not even explain how much happiness is filled inside me, Epic Games I love you with all my heart. Thank you for making my dreams come true. WELCOME TO FORTNITE JOY I LOVE YOU BABIE 😭🌈 pic.twitter.com/66rUhYcxQx — Dahja 🦋 (@DahjaCat) August 31, 2021

I’m happy to buy Joy in support of @DahjaCat & because of genuinely liking it ever since first seeing it. Y’all act as if other skins don’t have built in emotes. She’s a black girl with Vitiligo which is common. Epic is showing diversity & inclusivity which shows progression. 👏🏾 — MiMi GlamZ (@GlamzMimi) August 31, 2021

However, this raises the question: Will Epic Games soon be adding a Doja Cat skin to Fortnite as well?

This is something fans have been waiting for a long time, and now that Fortnite has added her song to the Roller Vibes Emote, they might also see a skin inspired by this pop icon.

Epic Games is known for including popular icons in Fortnite to raise the game's popularity. The roster of skins based on influencers, celebrities, and other icons in Fortnite is something that keeps it relevant. Based on this and that she already made it to the emote, a Doja Cat skin may be quite possible.

