Every new skin and cosmetic in Fortnite update 17.50: Doja Cat emote, Joy, Brainstorm, Ant-man, and more

As foretold by leakers, the Fortnite update 17.50 brought to the game an amazing assortment of new skins, bundles, emotes, and a whole lot of inclusivity. Loopers will soon be able to purchase skins such as D'Ark, Major Glory, and Trespasser Elite from the item shop,
While the above-mentioned cosmetics are undoubtedly amazing, a few from today's update really stand out and set the bar a bit higher in creativity, detail, and design.
Fortnite update 17.50 brings more cosmetic inclusivity into the game
1) Doja Cat emote
A brand new emote featuring Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini or better known as Doja Cat's hit song "Say so," has been added to the game following the Fortnite update 17.50
The emote is traversal and comes with the new "Joy" skin created by concept artist DahjaCat. The skin alongside the emote should be available in-game soon.
2) Joy
Following its commitment to building a more inclusive and accepting gaming community, Epic Games has added DahjaCat's concept skin to the game that features vitiligo. The skin is aptly called "Joy" and will come with her own emote, as well as a loading screen.
3) Brainstorm
It would seem that the Brainstorm skin draws a lot of inspiration from the sci-fi genre. According to many fans, while the brain is real and made of flesh, the body is an android. Additionally, a fan theory also suggests that Brainstorm is Human Bill's father and the inventor of the alien Saucers.
4) Ant-Man bundle update
It looks like Ant-Man is finally going to be getting an exclusive emote in-game. However, based on numerous leakers, the icon may have been added by mistake following the Fortnite update 17.50 and removed soon.
5) Kurai's Echo
Kurai' Echo is a unique skin that will be coming to the item store soon. The character was the main model used during the Unreal Engine 5 demo gameplay. She wears Egyptian attire, which fits well with rumors of a new pyramid POI for Fortnite Season 8.
6) Bloom
Bloom is an upcoming skin that has been added to the game files following the Fortnite update 17.50. The skin will be reactive in nature and will feature three edit styles as well.
By the looks of it, it has been designed entirely after the alien flora that has been present on the island since the beginning of Fortnite Season 7. As of now, there is no indication as to when the skin will be available for purchase.
