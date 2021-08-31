Every new skin and cosmetic in Fortnite update 17.50: Doja Cat emote, Joy, Brainstorm, Ant-man, and more

As foretold by leakers, the Fortnite update 17.50 brought to the game an amazing assortment of new skins, bundles, emotes, and a whole lot of inclusivity. Loopers will soon be able to purchase skins such as D'Ark, Major Glory, and Trespasser Elite from the item shop,

While the above-mentioned cosmetics are undoubtedly amazing, a few from today's update really stand out and set the bar a bit higher in creativity, detail, and design.

ALL LEAKED COSMETICS!!



Drop a like on the video if you wanna support me.. ❤️ https://t.co/70I3y7ObHj — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 31, 2021

Fortnite update 17.50 brings more cosmetic inclusivity into the game

1) Doja Cat emote

A brand new emote featuring Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini or better known as Doja Cat's hit song "Say so," has been added to the game following the Fortnite update 17.50

The emote is traversal and comes with the new "Joy" skin created by concept artist DahjaCat. The skin alongside the emote should be available in-game soon.

NEW DOJA CAT EMOTE (comes with DahjaCat's Skin) & ANOTHER EMOTE! (both Traversal) pic.twitter.com/x271J1osnI — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 31, 2021

2) Joy

Following its commitment to building a more inclusive and accepting gaming community, Epic Games has added DahjaCat's concept skin to the game that features vitiligo. The skin is aptly called "Joy" and will come with her own emote, as well as a loading screen.

I can not even explain how much happiness is filled inside me, Epic Games I love you with all my heart. Thank you for making my dreams come true. WELCOME TO FORTNITE JOY I LOVE YOU BABIE 😭🌈 pic.twitter.com/66rUhYcxQx — Dahja 🦋 (@DahjaCat) August 31, 2021

3) Brainstorm

It would seem that the Brainstorm skin draws a lot of inspiration from the sci-fi genre. According to many fans, while the brain is real and made of flesh, the body is an android. Additionally, a fan theory also suggests that Brainstorm is Human Bill's father and the inventor of the alien Saucers.

Theory: Brainstorm is Human Bill's father and the inventor of Saucers



[Repost] pic.twitter.com/EjAN76Jy8v — Ako | Fortnite News  (@FNChiefAko) August 31, 2021

4) Ant-Man bundle update

It looks like Ant-Man is finally going to be getting an exclusive emote in-game. However, based on numerous leakers, the icon may have been added by mistake following the Fortnite update 17.50 and removed soon.

5) Kurai's Echo

Kurai' Echo is a unique skin that will be coming to the item store soon. The character was the main model used during the Unreal Engine 5 demo gameplay. She wears Egyptian attire, which fits well with rumors of a new pyramid POI for Fortnite Season 8.

A new skin of this update was shown in the very first Unreal Engine 5 Demo Gameplay.. 👀



(Thanks to @charlie_riste1 for telling me) pic.twitter.com/AiD8qiBKtj — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 31, 2021

6) Bloom

Bloom is an upcoming skin that has been added to the game files following the Fortnite update 17.50. The skin will be reactive in nature and will feature three edit styles as well.

By the looks of it, it has been designed entirely after the alien flora that has been present on the island since the beginning of Fortnite Season 7. As of now, there is no indication as to when the skin will be available for purchase.

the Bloom skin has 3 edit styles. pic.twitter.com/5Nas3m5XNs — Iron striker | Fortnite intel (@Ironstriker8) August 31, 2021

