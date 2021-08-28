Will Daequan and Hamlinz return to playing Fortnite?

Daequan and Hamlinz were two of the biggest Fortnite players in the world before they went on a long break from streaming as well as the internet. Fans absolutely loved the duo, owing to their sharp skills and entertaining personas.

Both Daequan and Hamlinz have now joined NRG Esports, and are all set to recreate their initial streaming success. However, many are confused about the games they will now play.

Tomorrow at 1:00 PM PST…



NRG IS THOOMIN 😈 pic.twitter.com/uKttoDQCwt — NRG (@NRGgg) August 25, 2021

Read on to see if returning to Fortnite can be a viable decision for both Daequan and Hamlinz.

Daequan and Hamlinz made a name for themselves by playing Fortnite

Fans still remember the time when Daequan went on a match winning spree with Dakotaz. The duo won 27 consecutive matches, which was a world record at the time.

Daequan never looked back from this moment and won several competitive tournaments.

Similarly, Hamlinz was one of the brightest Fortnite players in 2018. High kill games were very common on his streams, and fans equally loved his charismatic personality.

Hamlinz during a Fortnite streaming session (Image via ProGameRigs)

Hence, it comes as no surprise that millions of viewers still expect Daequan and Hamlinz to return to Fortnite.

Fortnite is an entirely different game now

It is worth noting that Daequan started growing tired of Fortnite toward the end of Chapter 1 - Season 10. Apparently, the pressure of turning pro and Epic Games' updates at the time were not letting him have fun while playing.

Considering that Daequan was already feeling worn out by Fortnite in Chapter 1 - Season 10, the game's current state might be even worse for the streamer. Fortnite is now more competitive than ever and is often called the most sweaty Battle Royale out there.

With Chapter 2 - Season 8 right around the corner, Daequan might have a lot of innovative content ideas but turning pro will certainly require him to grind tirelessly.

Daequan used to be a great Fortnite player (Image via Twitter/Daequan)

In addition to that, streaming multiplayer games has become an arduous task now. This is primarily because of stream snipers, who leave no opportunity to ruin the games of popular names. From Ninja to xQc, every prominent streamer has expressed disappointment and anger over the matter.

All in all, it will be great if Daequan and Hamlinz take the challenge and aspire to be Fortnite pros yet again. However, in the process, they might have to face frustration, discouragement and some inevitable toxic Fortnite fans.

Both Daequan and Hamlinz are equally good, if not better, entertainers and gamers. It is self-evident that their fans watch their content regardless of the games they play. Hence, the duo can take some time to discover what suits them best between Fortnite, Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone and other games.

