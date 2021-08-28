Amouranth makes a surprising cameo on Hamlinz and Daequan's return stream

It looks like Amouranth is all over the internet as former TSM content creators Hamlinz and Daequan return to streaming. The duo joined NRG ahead of their return and also moved into what they are calling the "NRG Thoom" house. This is where the popular hot-tub/ASMR streamer made a cameo appearance.

To mark their return to content creation, Daequan and Hamlinz were giving a live house tour to fans. The NRG Thoom house is a massive estate that will house 12 content creators, including Dae and Hamlinz. The house has everything from a massive kitchen and a living room to a game room and a theater.

However, it seems like one thing that the house is missing is Amouranth, and that is what the house members make up for in their leisure time when off-camera.

Daequan and Hamlinz catch house members watching Amouranth

During the house tour vlog, Daequan and Hamlinz called their theater room their 'third favorite' room in the estate. Naturally, the room is equipped with state-of-the-art sound systems, projections, screens, and even leather recliners so people can watch in style and comfort.

Amouranth spotted in NRG Thoom house (Image via NRG Thoom House/YouTube)

As the duo entered the room, they caught two of the house members watching Amouranth stream on the massive screen. It was only for a moment, and most of it was blurred out to avoid demonetization on YouTube. However, that did not stop Amouranth from making a cameo in the NRG Thoom house.

Tomorrow at 1:00 PM PST…



NRG IS THOOMIN 😈 pic.twitter.com/uKttoDQCwt — NRG (@NRGgg) August 25, 2021

NRG Thoom house is the place for an all-new content series

The Amouranth cameo aside, Daequan and Hamlinz have promised to deliver a variety of content from the NRG Thoom house. The house already has a YouTube channel where fans would be able to see all the videos that come out.

Apart from their regular streams, fans can expect vlogs, podcasts, gaming events, and much more from the 12 content creators living in the estate. Moreover, fans might also get a sneak peek of yet another Amouranth cameo every once in a while.

