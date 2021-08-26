5 things to expect from Daequan & Hamlinz return stream

Streaming veterans Daequan and Hamlinz will return to Twitch for a blockbuster comeback. Due to personal reasons, the former TSM content creators took a break from streaming quite a while ago. However, the two posted cryptic tweets a few hours ago to signal their return.

Daequan and Hamlinz will go live on Twitch on Friday at 1.00pm PST on 26 August 2021. Fans are expected to be woven into nostalgia, having enjoyed a lot of the former TSM duo's content back in 2018-19.

For months after their disappearance, fans had been all over the internet trying to find a prospective date for the duo's return. Their prayers have finally been answered as Daequan and Hamlinz mark their return to streaming.

Tomorrow at 1:00 PM PST…



NRG IS THOOMIN 😈 pic.twitter.com/uKttoDQCwt — NRG (@NRGgg) August 25, 2021

What to expect from the Daequan and Hamlinz stream?

5) New organisation

Daequan and Hamlinz are not going to make a streaming comeback with their former organization, TSM. Instead, they have signed with NRG Esports and will be representing it from now on. While this isn't much of a secret, it would be interesting to see the duo in their new colors.

4) Fortnite

Although the duo played a variety of games, they made a name for themselves with Fortnite. As of now, Twitch streamers have been trying out different titles such as Apex Legends, Fortnite, Valorant, and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Therefore, it would be interesting to see if the duo play Fortnite on their stream or opt for some other game.

3) Why did Daequan and Hamlinz disappear?

The popular streamers went completely off the grid, leaving fans wondering what could possibly be the reason behind their strange disappearance. It seems like this question will finally be answered after Daequan and Hamlinz make their return.

When corona virus hits your city pic.twitter.com/4Gqhbg0bY6 — Daequan (@NRG_Daequan) March 19, 2020

2) Content Creation or professional esports?

Daequan and Hamlinz used to compete in Fortnite tournaments and had accrued multiple trophies under their belt. It would be interesting to see whether they still have that competitive spirit or just stick to content creation following their return.

1) Energy

Twitch has been lacking energy and has been teeming with drama ever since the two streamers left. Coincidence? We don't think so. The return of Daequan and Hamlinz might finally breathe some life back into Twitch streaming and provide drama-free content.

