TSM Daequan & Hamlinz break Twitter as they end months-long hiatus with a cryptic tweet

Earlier today, Daequan “TSM Daequan” Loco and Darryl “Hamlinz” Hamlin posted cryptic tweets ahead of their rumored return to live streaming.
The two streamers have not been active on social media since 2019, and have used Twitter to update fans about their well-being. Recently, Jake Lucky posted a tweet in reference to several “missing posters” that he claimed were being spread around Los Angeles.
Now, however, the two have posted the exact same cryptic tweet, sending fans and multiple content creators into a frenzy. The tweets, as well as the posters, are rumored to be related to their potential return to live streaming/professional gaming.
TSM Daequan and Hamlinz send fans into frenzy with cryptic tweet
TSM Daequan and Hamlinz were part of the TSM Fortnite team before taking a long hiatus in 2019. In June 2019, Daequan announced that he would be taking a break to preserve his mental health. He returned to streaming around February 2020, albeit for a few days.
Hamlinz, on the other hand, initially took a break around October 2019 and later announced that it was due to his grandmother being sick. He returned on October 20th before taking another break around the end of 2019.
In January 2020, Hamlinz announced that he was consulting HealthyGamerGG's psychiatrist, Dr. Alok Kanojia, to cope with his grandmother’s death.
Since then, both streamers have used Twitter to update their fans about their well-being. However, no announcement was made in reference to a prospective return to gaming or live-streaming.
Now, however, the cryptic tweets along with Jake Lucky’s post suggest that a return might be on the cards.
Many fans responded to the tweets with excitement. A number of popular content creators such as “TimTheTatman” and Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter also responded to the posts, with the latter effectively confirming that the two are soon returning.
It is yet to be seen whether Hamlinz and Daequan will take up Fortnite professionally again. However, a potential return to live streaming seems imminent.