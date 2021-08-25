TSM Daequan & Hamlinz break Twitter as they end months-long hiatus with a cryptic tweet

Earlier today, Daequan “TSM Daequan” Loco and Darryl “Hamlinz” Hamlin posted cryptic tweets ahead of their rumored return to live streaming.

The two streamers have not been active on social media since 2019, and have used Twitter to update fans about their well-being. Recently, Jake Lucky posted a tweet in reference to several “missing posters” that he claimed were being spread around Los Angeles.

Feeling like myself again 🐷🖤 — Hamlinz 🐷 (@TSM_Hamlinz) October 25, 2020

Now, however, the two have posted the exact same cryptic tweet, sending fans and multiple content creators into a frenzy. The tweets, as well as the posters, are rumored to be related to their potential return to live streaming/professional gaming.

When corona virus hits your city pic.twitter.com/4Gqhbg0bY6 — Daequan (@TSM_Daequan) March 19, 2020

Feeling better than I have in years. Always thankful 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Bm4EyAZts4 — Daequan (@TSM_Daequan) November 26, 2020

TSM Daequan and Hamlinz send fans into frenzy with cryptic tweet

TSM Daequan and Hamlinz were part of the TSM Fortnite team before taking a long hiatus in 2019. In June 2019, Daequan announced that he would be taking a break to preserve his mental health. He returned to streaming around February 2020, albeit for a few days.

Hamlinz, on the other hand, initially took a break around October 2019 and later announced that it was due to his grandmother being sick. He returned on October 20th before taking another break around the end of 2019.

In January 2020, Hamlinz announced that he was consulting HealthyGamerGG's psychiatrist, Dr. Alok Kanojia, to cope with his grandmother’s death.

Apex legends is waiting for you 👀 — Nokokopuffs (@Nokokopuffs_) August 24, 2021

No way — Mitchell (@MitcheIl) August 24, 2021

LETS GOOO — Chronic Alqsy (@alqsyy) August 24, 2021

👀 miss you — Avery (@Avxry) August 24, 2021

NO WAY, W'S — MSF Sceptic (@Sceptic) August 24, 2021

bro we missed you so much — Ben (@bnwkr) August 24, 2021

Let's gooooooo! — Tabor Hill (@TaborTimeYT) August 24, 2021

no way — orange (@orangie) August 24, 2021

omg bro I thought I’d never see the day — MSF Sauxy (@Sauxy) August 24, 2021

Since then, both streamers have used Twitter to update their fans about their well-being. However, no announcement was made in reference to a prospective return to gaming or live-streaming.

Now, however, the cryptic tweets along with Jake Lucky’s post suggest that a return might be on the cards.

GO LIVE NOW OR THE BUNNY DIES 🐥🔫 — Chica (@ChicaLive) August 24, 2021

WHATS HAPPENING? — Myth (@TSM_Myth) August 24, 2021

Kiss me — FaZe Swagg (@Swagg) August 24, 2021

LETS GOOOOOO — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) August 24, 2021

😎😎😎 — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) August 24, 2021

Many fans responded to the tweets with excitement. A number of popular content creators such as “TimTheTatman” and Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter also responded to the posts, with the latter effectively confirming that the two are soon returning.

It is yet to be seen whether Hamlinz and Daequan will take up Fortnite professionally again. However, a potential return to live streaming seems imminent.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul