TSM Hamlinz to make his much-awaited return? 

Darryle Hamlin, popularly known as TSM Hamlinz, is one of the most popular OG Fortnite pros.

A member of popular esports group TSM, the 25-year-old streamer rose through the ranks to become one of the most beloved and most-watched Fortnite streamers, raking in millions of views and subscribers in the process. He is also known to be good friends with TSM Daequan and TSM Myth, one of the most popular trios in Fortnite.

However, along with Daequan, TSM Hamlinz has been on a self-imposed sabbatical for a long time now. Before he went on a hiatus, he revealed that he was struggling emotionally with mental health issues, which left fans distraught over one of their favorite Fortnite pro's prolonged absence.

Even till this day, fans and several pros continue to demand his return:

i hope @TSM_Hamlinz & @TSM_Daequan are doing well & are healthy ♥



we miss u guys so much. — LG’S BADDEST BITCH (@toripareno) September 20, 2020

It was recently rumored that TSM Hamlinz could indeed be returning to the world of streaming.

Will TSM Hamlinz return?

In a recent video by Esports Talk, the host Jake Lucky speaks about the possibility of TSM Hamlinz's return and also plays clips of Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, who recently shared his thoughts on Hamlinz and Daequan:

The streaming community needs Daequan and Hamlinz back bro ...those guys , I miss them so much, I used to watch them all the time. But you know, we can't be selfish, they were both going through some pretty serious stuff in their lives.

Some mentally and some physically, in terms of Daequan's health and that definitely takes precedence over us wanting to watch their content.

This community of streamers miss and need Daequan and Hamlinz. Hamz was something with his family and he needed a lot of time emotionally to catch up and Daequan was like his back and then it was like his health.

While the duo continues to remain tight-lipped on a possible return, in a pleasant bit of news for fans, TSM Hamlinz recently posted the following message on a Discord:

Image Credits: Esports Talk/ Youtube

While nothing has been confirmed as yet, it was truly heartening to see Hamlinz's recent message, which ensures that an iota of hope remains when it comes to eager fans who continue to await his and Daequan's highly-anticipated return.

I really do be missin them late night streams from @TSM_Hamlinz good times. pic.twitter.com/aySPOyrPEw — Xavien Acuna (@XavienAcuna) September 19, 2020

Bro I miss @TSM_Hamlinz so much. Imagine him playing among us shit 😂 — Jaybreezy (@JaybreezyReal) September 21, 2020

Fortnite is not the same without @TSM_Hamlinz and @TSM_Daequan — LennoX (@LennoX_YouTube) September 20, 2020

