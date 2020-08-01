TSM Hamlinz: The missing YouTuber no one is talking about 

Darryle Hamlin, known popularly as Hamlinz, is an American YouTuber known especially for his Fortnite streams. He has 1.31 million subscribers on YouTube and an additional 2.1 million followers on his Twitch channel. He is a member of esports group TSM (Team SoloMid) and has amassed a stellar fan following after his streams in Fortnite.

However, his last stream was way back in March, and this has left fans wondering where he has disappeared. Though there initially seemed to be a lot of speculation related to his disappearance, there appears to be no clear reason which led to his current sabbatical from social media streaming.

Bro I miss @TSM_Hamlinz streams so much 😭 Only streamer I genuinely would watch in my free time — KNG Psycho (@FRPsycho) July 24, 2020

crazy how myth daequan and hamlinz literally made fortnite what it is today, but they don't even play anymore :( — Weast Player Thresh (@ThreshFPS) July 31, 2020

everyone wondering where doc is I'm wondering where hamlinz and daequan are :( — SypherPK (@SypherPK) July 15, 2020

Hamlinz prolonged absence from the social media scene has prompted fans to question: Where exactly is the Fortnite star?

A YouTuber by the name of RedxLogic recently posted a video where he addresses this particular question and presents his own take on the entire situation.

His initial disappearances began from around August 2018, and he also posted a tweet in 2018, addressing the reason behind the decrease in streaming frequency:

Ima keep it real, I've been struggling with depression since my grandpa passed, thats the reason I've been streaming less. I usually bottle my emotions but I feel like if im more open with you guys it will help me. Love you guys — Hamlinz 🐷 (@TSM_Hamlinz) September 12, 2018

This led to an outpour of support from the online community as they hoped that he would make a swift return to the streaming scene. He made a brief return and was his usual wacky and fun self, much to the delight of his fans.

However, this didn't seem to last for a long period of time as in December 2019, he again tweeted the following:

Honestly i’m having a pretty bad Christmas Eve, dealing with some stuff and I’m really sad right now. If I stream tonight it will be later if I feel better, hope you guys understand.. send some love please 🐷🖤 — Hamlinz 🐷 (@TSM_Hamlinz) December 25, 2019

Seeing the overwhelming outpour of support from his followers and the community, he tweeted in response:

Sitting here crying reading these wholesome messages. Man I really love you guys — Hamlinz 🐷 (@TSM_Hamlinz) December 25, 2019

From his tweets, it was evident that Hamlinz was not in a good place emotionally and this likely led to him taking time off from streaming. Gradually, he began to stream less often.

His subsequent streams in 2020 were as follows:

Interesting in talking to @HealthyGamerGG @dr_alokkanojia on my return stream about coping with the loss of someone. I just want to grind again but I feel so drained after the loss of my grandpa, I feel like I need help 🐷🖤 — Hamlinz 🐷 (@TSM_Hamlinz) January 16, 2020

No matter how high a bird can fly, it always has to come down for a drink of water 🐷🖤 — Hamlinz 🐷 (@TSM_Hamlinz) January 30, 2020

Ego says when everything is perfect I will be at peace.. Spirit says be at peace now and then everything will be perfect 🐷🖤 — Hamlinz 🐷 (@TSM_Hamlinz) March 17, 2020

He was last seen actively streaming on the 15th of March, 2020 and has since gone silent on social media, with his last tweet being exactly a month ago:

Man xqc tryna cuck me out of a boxing match with Ninja 😂 — Hamlinz 🐷 (@TSM_Hamlinz) June 30, 2020

Mental health in a digital age

Hamlinz's tweets bear testament to the fact that in a fast-paced digital age, mental health is of key importance. The pressure to live up to an online image which one has cultivated can often get tedious and can take its toll on anyone.

TSM Hamlinz with Myth and Daequan during their streaming days (Image Credits: dexerto.com)

No one is immune to the perils of stress and, at times, it is completely normal to seek support and help in such cases. Moreover, taking time off from the pressures of one's career to focus on oneself is completely justified.

As the Fortnite community eagerly awaits the return of one of their favourite streamers, it is imperative to rebel against the pervasive toxicity that exists in today's streaming age.

To sum up, when it comes to TSM Hamlinz, the question on everyone's mind, as fellow streamer Cloakzy puts it, is: