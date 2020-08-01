TSM Hamlinz: The missing YouTuber no one is talking about 

Darryle Hamlin, known popularly as Hamlinz, is an American YouTuber known especially for his Fortnite streams. He has 1.31 million subscribers on YouTube and an additional 2.1 million followers on his Twitch channel. He is a member of esports group TSM (Team SoloMid) and has amassed a stellar fan following after his streams in Fortnite.
However, his last stream was way back in March, and this has left fans wondering where he has disappeared. Though there initially seemed to be a lot of speculation related to his disappearance, there appears to be no clear reason which led to his current sabbatical from social media streaming.
RedxLogic's Video on TSM Hamlinz
Hamlinz prolonged absence from the social media scene has prompted fans to question: Where exactly is the Fortnite star?
A YouTuber by the name of RedxLogic recently posted a video where he addresses this particular question and presents his own take on the entire situation.
His initial disappearances began from around August 2018, and he also posted a tweet in 2018, addressing the reason behind the decrease in streaming frequency:
This led to an outpour of support from the online community as they hoped that he would make a swift return to the streaming scene. He made a brief return and was his usual wacky and fun self, much to the delight of his fans.
However, this didn't seem to last for a long period of time as in December 2019, he again tweeted the following:
Seeing the overwhelming outpour of support from his followers and the community, he tweeted in response:
From his tweets, it was evident that Hamlinz was not in a good place emotionally and this likely led to him taking time off from streaming. Gradually, he began to stream less often.
His subsequent streams in 2020 were as follows:
He was last seen actively streaming on the 15th of March, 2020 and has since gone silent on social media, with his last tweet being exactly a month ago:
Mental health in a digital age
Hamlinz's tweets bear testament to the fact that in a fast-paced digital age, mental health is of key importance. The pressure to live up to an online image which one has cultivated can often get tedious and can take its toll on anyone.
No one is immune to the perils of stress and, at times, it is completely normal to seek support and help in such cases. Moreover, taking time off from the pressures of one's career to focus on oneself is completely justified.
As the Fortnite community eagerly awaits the return of one of their favourite streamers, it is imperative to rebel against the pervasive toxicity that exists in today's streaming age.
To sum up, when it comes to TSM Hamlinz, the question on everyone's mind, as fellow streamer Cloakzy puts it, is: