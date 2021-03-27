Where is TSM Daequan now?: The Fortnite player who invented the Double-pump 

Daequan Loco, also known as TSM Daequan, was one of the most skilled players in Fortnite. Although his presence on Fortnite wasn't felt for long, he reached great heights of popularity during his short content creation stint.

However, due to various health issues, TSM Daequan had to take a few breaks from content creation which led to a decline in his popularity. He hasn't gone back to creating content for a while now, which has resulted in his fans asking "Where is TSM Daequan now?"

The story of TSM Daequan: The man who invented the double pump in Fortnite

TSM Daequan started dominating the Season 1 solo squads in Fortnite with his excellent skills. One fine day he accidentally left fills open which led to him teaming up with Brett "Dakotaz" Hoffman. They had an excellent match which resulted in them adding each other as friends in Fortnite, and slowly that grew into a friendship.

Together, Dakotaz and Daequan set the world record for the highest number of matches won in Fortnite as a squad with 27 wins. Dakotaz went on to invite TSM Daequan to the Fortnite Invitational tournament because he realized that Daequan had a lot of potential. TSM Daequan would go on to win many of these competitive games.

While playing in these competitive games, TSM Daequan gained passive exposure because a lot of popular streamers were also participating in these matches. He also cemented his name as the founder of the double pump strategy in Fortnite, something many players will go on to use at a later date. He went on to break the world record for the highest number of kills in a single game.

TSM Daequan got his biggest break in the month of August 2018 when his monthly viewers hit 68 million on YouTube. But that's where his steady decline began. Daequan released a video talking about his past and how his health had affected him. He talked about an unknown sickness that made him to stay back at home for 3 and a half years at a stretch, causing him to suffer from depression.

In one of his videos, he went on to say that he didn't know what his sickness was and he still kept feeling that way. In May 2019, he tweeted that he was sick again and that he would be back again soon.

The worst type of stomach problems are the ones where you don't know what the cause is so you're just always in pain/nauseated and don't know how to make it go away 🙄 sorry for the lack lately.. it's highkey driving me insane 😅 Hopefully we figure it out soon, I'm trying. — Daequan (@TSM_Daequan) May 30, 2019

That's when his hiatus from streaming and content creation began. He kept on posting regular updates to his Twitter feed and returned to streaming again, only to go on another hiatus because of a few personal issues including the passing of a few family members and the sickness of his girlfriend.

I feel better than what I used to - Not where I want to be cause I'm not 100% but I miss y'all so much that it depresses me. A lil more time and we live. I feel like I have so much more energy and everything than before and I honestly can't wait to be back. Soon 💜 — Daequan (@TSM_Daequan) July 23, 2019

I'm gonna make a video describing everything that's been going on with me. I never really get into details about my personal life but y'all been supporting me so much for so long, I want to be more open. It'll be a long video, so much has happened 😒. But it'll be up next week. — Daequan (@TSM_Daequan) September 13, 2019

My girl has life threatening health issues now and its lowkey destroying my mental state man. We go to so many doctors & hospitals & specialists and they have no idea what to even say to us anymore. Idk what to do anymore & She needs help @TheDoctors @TravisStorkMD please 💜🙏🏼 — Daequan (@TSM_Daequan) November 21, 2019

According to a statement by TSM Daequan, he was supposed to return to streaming in January 2020, but he couldn't.

Whats been going on in my life, where I've been & what the future holds.



Read: https://t.co/nMgqrH8oMv — Daequan (@TSM_Daequan) December 6, 2019

He uploaded his first video after months in February only to disappear again. He was been pretty active on Twitter, talking about how he was feeling and he kept on saying that he would return to streaming, but he never could come back.

Feeling better than I have in years. Always thankful 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Bm4EyAZts4 — Daequan (@TSM_Daequan) November 26, 2020

The last that was heard from TSM Daequan was in November 2020, where he said that he was feeling better. He hasn't returned to streaming since then. This could be attributed to the fact that his health isn't up to the mark yet, coupled with the fact that he may not enjoy playing Fortnite anymore. He felt the game wasn't what it used to be, a feeling which the community expresses time and again as well.

Having said that, fans are surely hoping that TSM Daequan feels better soon, and finds his love for Fortnite again, or finds himself another game which he's interested in so that he can get back to streaming.