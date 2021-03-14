Fortnite pro falls asleep before an FNCS match, ends up jeopardizing his teammates

The FNCS for Fortnite Season 5 was very eventful. From players quitting in the middle of a match after being knocked out to a 51-year-old playing in the tournament, the entire tournament was spectacular.
The team of Endless Deyy, Evan "Cented" Barron, and Josh "Commandment" Roach participated in the FNCS for Fortnite Season 5. All was going well for the trio during the first few matches of the tournament until Deyy fell asleep and missed an entire match.
Fortnite pro misses an FNCS match after falling asleep
Deyy took to Twitter to explain the situation. According to the Fortnite pro, he was tired and wanted to take a nap. When he woke up, he realized that he had missed the match altogether. He chose to go back to sleep instead, but his actions drew a lot of heat from fellow teammates.
It's evident from the tweet that Cented was annoyed by the fact that Deyy couldn't make it to the game. He later toned down his words and asked the Fortnite community to be kind to Deyy because he was 15 years old, and the community needn't be harsh on him.
Deyy explained his situation in a series of tweets and mentioned that he'd joined a new team.
He also released a statement, taking responsibility for his actions. The entire statement can be found here. Some individuals online noted that Deyy, despite missing one match, was doing good in the FNCS and had made it to the finals with his new team.
People on Twitter went on to label this part of the Fortnite community as a joke, and called out his teammates for giving up.
They said that it was wrong to say that Deyy wasn't serious despite agreeing to play the next five games of Fortnite. They also said that it was a school night for Deyy and it's understandable that he slept off.
Either way, Deyy and his new teammates have made it to the finals of FNCS, placing themselves in the top bracket on the first day.
Some people on the internet think that Deyy and his new team could win the FNCS provided Deyy doesn't fall asleep again.