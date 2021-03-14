Fortnite pro falls asleep before an FNCS match, ends up jeopardizing his teammates

The FNCS for Fortnite Season 5 was very eventful. From players quitting in the middle of a match after being knocked out to a 51-year-old playing in the tournament, the entire tournament was spectacular.

The team of Endless Deyy, Evan "Cented" Barron, and Josh "Commandment" Roach participated in the FNCS for Fortnite Season 5. All was going well for the trio during the first few matches of the tournament until Deyy fell asleep and missed an entire match.

Fortnite pro misses an FNCS match after falling asleep

I was tired as shit so I tryed to take a nap for like couple mins then I ended up missing 1st game but nothing I can do about it just gonna go back to sleep ggs — ENDLESS DEYY (@DeyyFN) March 12, 2021

Deyy took to Twitter to explain the situation. According to the Fortnite pro, he was tired and wanted to take a nap. When he woke up, he realized that he had missed the match altogether. He chose to go back to sleep instead, but his actions drew a lot of heat from fellow teammates.

Last time talking about this but Our trios time felt wasted and we felt disrespected with what had happened in during semis and then in between semis / finals, I do not believe we had any obligation to play out the last 5 games. — FaZe Cented (@Cented7) March 12, 2021

It's evident from the tweet that Cented was annoyed by the fact that Deyy couldn't make it to the game. He later toned down his words and asked the Fortnite community to be kind to Deyy because he was 15 years old, and the community needn't be harsh on him.

Deyy is 15 and probably going through a lot, I think the community should probably tone down the tweets and stop making the jokes. If I was 15 and had the whole community and other pros tweeting jokes about me I’d be tweeting the same shit. — FaZe Cented (@Cented7) March 12, 2021

Advertisement

Deyy explained his situation in a series of tweets and mentioned that he'd joined a new team.

idc what any of yall say tbh this is literally one tournament I missed out of all the tournaments ive been in and yall acting like I missed the whole tournament it was just one game lol — ENDLESS DEYY (@DeyyFN) March 12, 2021

I apologize to everyone just was really tired and accidentally fell asleep wont happen again tho — ENDLESS DEYY (@DeyyFN) March 12, 2021

He also released a statement, taking responsibility for his actions. The entire statement can be found here. Some individuals online noted that Deyy, despite missing one match, was doing good in the FNCS and had made it to the finals with his new team.

Advertisement

i understand why cented is mad but deyy misses one game and their saying “he doesn’t take competitive seriously” is a literal joke. i don’t see anyone placing higher than deyy and it’s not close, deyy is a true grinder from day 1 no one has the right to say he doesn’t take it ser — Assault Chills (@ChillsFNBR) March 12, 2021

People on Twitter went on to label this part of the Fortnite community as a joke, and called out his teammates for giving up.

They said that it was wrong to say that Deyy wasn't serious despite agreeing to play the next five games of Fortnite. They also said that it was a school night for Deyy and it's understandable that he slept off.

I mean this fn community is a joke, how are they going to say he’s not taking it serious when he missed first game but says he’s ready to play the remaining five and the other three guys don’t wanna do it, there was still a chance, they justgave up. — Khunbish (@KhunbishDesigns) March 13, 2021

Either way, Deyy and his new teammates have made it to the finals of FNCS, placing themselves in the top bracket on the first day.

1st Day 1 WERE CRAZY pic.twitter.com/LfEdwj5PU0 — ENDLESS DEYY (@DeyyFN) March 14, 2021

Advertisement

Don’t fall asleep tmr and u guys win — tkay (@ilytkaywoohoo) March 14, 2021

Some people on the internet think that Deyy and his new team could win the FNCS provided Deyy doesn't fall asleep again.