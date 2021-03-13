Fortnite pro SypherPK body-shamed for losing weight hits back at haters with an apt response

Fortnite pro Ali "SypherPK" Hassan has been spending a good amount of time in the gym, working on his fitness regime. He's come a long way in terms of fitness, however, the internet hasn't been kind to him of late. People have been making comments that he looked better before he lost weight, and that has managed to irk the Fortnite pro a bit.

SypherPK is one of the most popular content creators in Fortnite. He's known for his engaging and humorous content. He's got a huge fan base, thanks to the kind of content he creates.

The internet body-shames SypherPK for losing weight

Hundreds of comments like these.



Important lesson, plenty of people would rather drag you down than let you push forward towards your goals. Even friends and family might unintentionally do this to you. Trust your own will and chase after your goals. pic.twitter.com/aUfoJcllCv — SypherPK (@SypherPK) March 12, 2021

SypherPK took to Twitter to address the comments he receives on a regular basis. He goes on to say that there will be a lot of people ready to drag others down, but it's important to focus on the goal at hand and work towards it.

In one of his dojo streams, former Fortnite pro Tyler "Ninja" Blevins had something similar to say as well.

"I learned that you're just a piece of s*** if you try to make a change for the better. People are either going to call you fake or a sellout and then people just say that they miss the old you." - Ninja

SypherPK has been following a strict fitness regimen and has been updating his progress on Twitter over time.

I set out a goal to eat healthy and workout for 100 days and today is day 100.



I’ve lost 40+ Pounds (18+ KG)

I’m stronger than ever before

I’m in love with the process and disciplined to continue this journey.



Progress pictures and gym streams soon 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/PTZShIuyf7 — SypherPK (@SypherPK) February 7, 2021

With regard to the post where he talked about the comments he got, there were many people who came out to support him and spread the message of positivity.

humans are b*tches, they want to bring you down because you're successful, they're jealous you achieved a lot of things, you have to ignore them and just be YOU, and be tough in this world because it's always “how can we cancel people” and not “how can we find a job”. — Joe 💛💛 (@joefrangieh_) March 12, 2021

People also went on to admit that SypherPK was an inspiration for them as well and that he inspired them to be healthier.

Nah man, you look better now. Actually inspired me to losw weight too, ive been obese most of my life, im 25 now and you inspired me to change that, keep pushing through. Much love pk. — SnappyWolf (@TheSnappyWolf) March 12, 2021

Some people on the internet went on to term social media as a "wild-west of emotional terrorism." The combination of words used to describe social media is somewhat harsh, but it does seem to fit the bill in this case.

There are no repercussions, this place is like the wild-west of emotional terrorism.



Social media, like a lot of things, can be used for both the incredible good and the sickeningly bad. — MG (@ELE199011) March 12, 2021

One individual on Twitter went on to note that there may have been a small misunderstanding here. They went on to say that some people were being overly honest without understanding that too much honesty may be a bad thing. On the other hand, SypherPK was under the impression that people wanted to drag him down.

Ladies and gentlemen, confusion on two sides: The people commenting being confused about how honesty isn't always good and can be hurtful. The other side is PK thinking everyone is doing it just to drag him down. Not gonna defend the comments, but some people are overly honest. — WeGroot (@TheWeGroot) March 12, 2021

To sum it up though, different people have different struggles in life. And to achieve something, at times is a big deal for them. While honesty is appreciated, belittling someone isn't the best thing to do.