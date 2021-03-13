Fortnite pro SypherPK body-shamed for losing weight hits back at haters with an apt response

Fortnite pro Ali "SypherPK" Hassan has been spending a good amount of time in the gym, working on his fitness regime. He's come a long way in terms of fitness, however, the internet hasn't been kind to him of late. People have been making comments that he looked better before he lost weight, and that has managed to irk the Fortnite pro a bit.
SypherPK is one of the most popular content creators in Fortnite. He's known for his engaging and humorous content. He's got a huge fan base, thanks to the kind of content he creates.
The internet body-shames SypherPK for losing weight
SypherPK took to Twitter to address the comments he receives on a regular basis. He goes on to say that there will be a lot of people ready to drag others down, but it's important to focus on the goal at hand and work towards it.
In one of his dojo streams, former Fortnite pro Tyler "Ninja" Blevins had something similar to say as well.
"I learned that you're just a piece of s*** if you try to make a change for the better. People are either going to call you fake or a sellout and then people just say that they miss the old you." - Ninja
SypherPK has been following a strict fitness regimen and has been updating his progress on Twitter over time.
With regard to the post where he talked about the comments he got, there were many people who came out to support him and spread the message of positivity.
People also went on to admit that SypherPK was an inspiration for them as well and that he inspired them to be healthier.
Some people on the internet went on to term social media as a "wild-west of emotional terrorism." The combination of words used to describe social media is somewhat harsh, but it does seem to fit the bill in this case.
One individual on Twitter went on to note that there may have been a small misunderstanding here. They went on to say that some people were being overly honest without understanding that too much honesty may be a bad thing. On the other hand, SypherPK was under the impression that people wanted to drag him down.
To sum it up though, different people have different struggles in life. And to achieve something, at times is a big deal for them. While honesty is appreciated, belittling someone isn't the best thing to do.