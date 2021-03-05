"Thiccest skin in Fortnite": SypherPK labels Chun-Li the 'Thiccest' skin in the game

Ali "SypherPK" Hassan called the recently added 'Chun-Li' skin the "thiccest skin in Fortnite."

He also suggested that if there were a hypothetical tier list, the Chun-Li skin would be in first place. Right then, his wife stepped in and enquired why he wasn't using the original skin.

The American YouTuber was left speechless and tried his best to defend himself. But he was no match for what his wife had to say on the topic.

"Oh, I guess you can't see the a** crack with the other one, huh? I'm like weirdly angry. You just keep looking at it and its so...not right. Don't talk to me for the rest of the day. Like actually don't talk to me, okay?" she said.

SypherPK's wife left the conversation and evidently, seemed cross at the Fortnite streamer. He just kept staring at the screen and seemed to be in awe of the Chun-Li skin.

When is SypherPK getting his own skin in Fortnite?

For months now, fans have been deliberating on the possibility of SypherPK getting his own skin in Fortnite.

The American is still one of the few streamers who post Fortnite content regularly. He also played a massive role in bringing Ninja and NICKMERCS back to the 100-man battle royale game after they left the scene for greener pastures.

Epic Games gifted SypherPK an indestructible book last year, which fans thought would be a stepping stone to his own skin in the game.

Now that Lazarbeam has been rewarded with his own skin, SypherPK could be next. Epic Games might be saving the best for the last.