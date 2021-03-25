The 12-year-old Pokimane fan who took it too far every chance he got

This incident is a throwback to a 2018 incident where Imane "Pokimane" Anys ended up playing a game of Fortnite with a disturbing 12-year-old. She was paired up with this individual in a Random Duo game in Fortnite.

At the start of the match, the child refused to believe that he had paired up with Pokimane. Once he realized it was indeed her, he started showing his perverted side.

Pokimane plays Fortnite with a perverted fan

The child in the video declared that Pokimane was his favorite YouTuber and continued to emphasize that point for a while. When Pokimane revealed that she was the real person, he asked for her number, to which she retorted that it was illegal.

The banter continued as the child dwindled between believing her and not believing her while using profanity whenever they encountered enemies in looting areas.

Pokimane was visibly uncomfortable with the comments the individual was making. Even her followers who were watching her stream were getting uncomfortable.

The child went on to ask Pokimane if there was anything between her and Ali "Myth" Kabbani. Pokimane responded by asking the child if he was jealous, to which the child made a few racist remarks.

She noted that it was one thing to be a perverted child that could be ignored. But racism is a completely different issue. She also speculated that maybe all 12-year-olds were perverted because they face hormonal changes at that age, but they don't say things like he was.

The child tried to defend himself by pointing to the unique situation of being paired with the popular streamer.

But he continued to misbehave throughout the remainder of the game and kept passing unsavory comments even after dying.

Such online behavior should not be encouraged at all. Streaming has its share of issues, but dealing with such individuals is quite disturbing for anyone. Especially given the age of the person.

The child later made a video in which he apologized to Pokimane for his behavior in the game. Her reaction to his apology can be seen in the video above.

Incidents like these are why people refrain from playing Random Duos in Battle Royale like Fortnite, especially if they're streaming.