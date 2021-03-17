"It's just a lot of pain": Corpse Husband opens up on the struggles of dealing with chronic illness

In a recent interview with American YouTuber Anthony Padilla, Corpse Husband opened up about a plethora of topics that ranged from his struggle with chronic illness to his thoughts on a face reveal.

This marked the second appearance of the 23-year-old faceless sensation on Anthony Padilla's channel. He last made an appearance on the channel a year back in March 2020.

snippet of @Corpse_Husband on why his voice is so deep.



FULL VIDEO “I spent a day with CORPSE HUSBAND”https://t.co/AoMw2Uzq8s pic.twitter.com/k54t2Y0JuJ — Anthony Padilla (@anthonypadilla) March 17, 2021

From revealing why his voice is so deep to addressing the persistent online hate that comes his way, Corpse Husband's interview with Anthony Padilla proved to be a rather engaging watch, replete with humor and poignant revelations.

Corpse Husband reveals he is still dealing with the fact that his illness is not curable

[Timestamp: 12:25]

In one of the most poignant segments from the interview, Corpse Husband opened up on the struggles he has to deal with on a daily basis, as a result of his crippling chronic illness:

"I'm a pretty pessimistic person as you know. I haven't felt like anything has been real for like a very long time. I'm mourning ever having ever a normal healthy functional life again. "

When asked about the symptoms he has to deal with, Corpse reveals:

"It's just a lot of pain. Having to change how I sit every two seconds so that my arm doesn't go numb. At my absolute worst I remember crawling to the door to get groceries and barely being able to do that. I tried to pour cereal and then when I went to lift the spoon to my mouth , I couldn't do it."

In addition to his chronic illness struggles, Corpse Husband also opened up on the relentless expectations of social media and the overwhelming negativity that often ends up taking a toll on his mental well-being.

In light of his heartfelt interview with Anthony Padilla, several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his situation:

I dont know a ton about Corpse Husband but he honestly seems like a real nice guy, and the Anthony Padilla interview has me feeling really sorry for him getting harassed so often.



Let the man live and be himself, universe. Come on. — 💙SunniApplePie/DAN MONTH💙 (@SunniApplePie) March 17, 2021

Just watched Anthony Padilla interview @Corpse_Husband @CORPSE and I just wanna give him a hug. I love that he’s open about his health. I hope he’s taking care of himself 💜 — corie|TFATWS◯ ° (@coriecoriee) March 17, 2021

I’m not crying over the finished Anthony Padilla video, you are 🤧But seriously, @Corpse_Husband definitely deserves everything that has come his way. Thank you Lord up above, for that man and help him with all of his situations. Love you CORPSE! <3

And thank you @anthonypadilla — KayKay (@KayKayWilly) March 17, 2021

Just watched the new @anthonypadilla video about @Corpse_Husband and just... Corpse, you honestly deserve the world. The video almost made me cry because of how much I could relate, but I can't EVER relate to what Corpse is going through. I know you wont see this but ily,

you =🌎 — i_am_beanut (@AmBeanut) March 17, 2021

i don’t think @anthonypadilla could have said it any better, i’m so proud of you @Corpse_Husband and you deserve everything positive coming at you and i’m throwing nothing but love and support your way 🤍 pic.twitter.com/58Btfylq0N — mikayla ☽ (@fentysimp) March 17, 2021

It took them so long to make the video so it will be great if we took a few seconds to say #thankyouanthony @anthonypadilla for being such a respectful, well prepared interviewer and thank you @Jesperish for the beautiful animation you did #thankyoujesperish pic.twitter.com/q8OMDb5WJr — Mishel ☀️🦇🌱🍞❤ (@mishelbutl) March 17, 2021

The interview was so smooth and light, I love how Anthony can make his guests feel comfortable talking about their struggles while giving them their space and time. Thank you, @anthonypadilla ❤️ — Corpse Husband Clips (@CorpseClips) March 17, 2021

corpsetwt can we get a thank you @anthonypadilla chain below? that interview was everything 🥺🖤 — Byssa🦇❗️|| DAYWALKER! (@corpsearlet) March 16, 2021

From the stunning animation work done by digital artist JESPERISH to the hilarious shoutout to Bingus at the end, the Corpse Husband x Anthony Padilla interview seems to be a hit among fans across the globe.