Fortnite leak reveals a sinister danger lurking on the map in ominous form

Chapter 2 - Season 7 of Fortnite is nearing its end, and the return of Kevin the Cube seems closer than ever. Most recently, players have found several purple spheres on the map that largely resemble Kevin.

These Kevin the Cube 'orbs' can only be seen in Replay mode in Fortnite. As of now, the community has spotted three areas near Corny Complex where players can spot the suspicious items.

Why are Kevin the Cube orbs appearing in Fortnite?

To start Chapter 2 - Season 8 with a bang, Fortnite will soon host a SkyFire event. As per the leaks, Dr. Slone and the IO will hide a bomb inside Corny Complex before the aliens abduct it with the Mothership.

It all makes sense.



So the next POI to be abducted will most likely be Corny Complex. What is the IO, Dr Slone, building there underground?



Thats right, The CounterMeasure Bomb!



The Mothership will abduct the POI with the bomb included. pic.twitter.com/eBPtGBtJxL — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) August 17, 2021

Thereafter, the CounterMeasure bomb hidden in Corny Complex shall explode and destroy the Mothership. This will also put an end to the ongoing alien invasion.

Locations of Kevin the Cube spheres on the Fortnite map (Image via Reddit/HighSecurity7)

Reddit user HighSecurity7 further discovered that these Kevin the Cube orbs will be used for challenges. Some players believe that they will have to collect alien environment samples for Dr. Slone from these mysterious spheres.

Apparently, the IO and Dr. Slone will use these purple spheres to hide the CounterMeasure bomb from the aliens.

The connection between Kevin the Cube orbs and the IO also implies that the Imagined Order has the technology to channelize Rift Energy on the Fortnite island.

A Kevin the Cube skin is also in the works

Following months of anticipation, it seems like Kevin the Cube is finally returning to Fortnite. From the aforementioned orbs to the game files, there's plenty of evidence that hints at this massive return.

From the looks of it, Chapter 2 - Season 8 will have a ton of content that will revolve around Kevin the Cube.

Leaks have suggested a POI in the upcoming season, named Cubes, which will most likely feature Kevin.

Found something with @tonxim: We might get a Mummy skin in Season 8 (could be scrapped). It matches the theme of a POI coming in Season 8.



The POIs/Landmarks are (there's most likely more but these are the only ones that got leaked):

- Pyramid

- Cubes

- Crash Site — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 18, 2021

Moreover, HYPEX has claimed that a Kevin Couture skin is in the works already. The concept was first showcased in a survey by Epic Games and will now arrive with a back bling, pickaxe, wrap and glider.

Some names/codenames of upcoming skins from the survey (I might be wrong on the last one)



- Dark Drift

- Kevin Couture (+ Pickaxe, Backbling, Glider & Wrap)

- Cyber Runner

- Hacker pic.twitter.com/MNjPC28O0O — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 18, 2021

All in all, it is safe to assume that players will witness some mind-blowing changes in Fortnite in the upcoming weeks. The alien-themed season has been a huge success, and the hype for the upcoming Halloween/Egpytian-themed Chapter 2 - Season 8 is sky-scraping as well.

