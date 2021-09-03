Can you download Fortnite on iPhone in 2021? Everything you need to know

Apple banned Fortnite from the App Store due to its dispute with Epic Games. Fortnite developers are trying to find a workaround to avoid the commissions on in-app purchases. However, the tech giant decided to give Epic a taste of its own medicine.

Unfortunately, stuck in the tussle between Epic Games and Apple are the fans who want to play Fortnite on their iOS devices. Ever since the ban, iOS users can no longer find Fortnite on the App Store. Consequently, they are unable to play the battle royale.

While players wait for the outcome of the Epic Games v. Apple courtroom trial, they still have a few options to play the game. However, this is only possible if players had downloaded the game before the ban or know someone who did.

Epic Games has defied the App Store Monopoly. In retaliation, Apple is blocking Fortnite from a billion devices. Visit https://t.co/GrfftdoN7V and join the fight to stop 2020 from becoming "1984"#FreeFortnite #FortniteMac #FortniteiOS #FortniteApple pic.twitter.com/9LvDDssWhU — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 13, 2020

How to download Fortnite on iPhone?

Downloading Fortnite on iOS can be extremely easy for players who had the app before Apple banned it. Even after the ban, the app will still stay in the 'purchased' section of the App Store, and players can download it from there using the following steps:

Open the App Store.

In the top-right corner, tap on the Account icon.

Tap on the "All Purchases" option in the Accounts section.

Switch on the "My Purchases" tab to access the complete list of applications that have been downloaded on the iPhone.

In the search bar, type "Fortnite".

From the results, click on the "Download" button to install the game.

These simple steps are the only way to download Fortnite for iOS users in 2021.

Downloading Fortnite on iPhone (Image via Macworld)

Players who never played Fortnite before

If you never had the chance to play Fortnite on your iOS device before the ban, you can still play the game. To make this happen, players will need to find someone who had downloaded the game before the ban.

Once they find someone who did, they can connect their iOS account using the 'Family Sharing' option and proceed to download the game. Here are the steps:

Open the Settings app.

Tap on the name to access Apple ID.

Tap on "Set Up Family Sharing"

Click on "Purchase Sharing" and make sure the option is turned on.

Gamers will be required to add a payment method.

Navigate to the App Store.

Click on the Account.

Click on the Purchased option.

Tap on the family member's account.

Search for Fortnite and download it once it is available.

Apart from these two options, there are various websites that offer Fortnite on iOS. However, these websites are not trustworthy, and players should avoid them.

Edited by Sabine Algur