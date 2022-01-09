“Be smart and stop snitching”: HasanAbi offers words of advice about DMCA after Pokimane Twitch ban

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker tweeted earlier today about Pokimane's latest Twitch ban over watching TV shows and movies on her broadcasts. He tweeted advising streamers to be more careful with what they watch on stream, stating some companies are stricter than others when it comes to DMCA claims.
Hasan then went on to say that it's a similar situation to gameplay streams on Twitch, though the vast majority of video game publishing companies realize that people playing their games for an audience boosts the game's popularity. This makes it more beneficial for companies to let streamers play their games instead of DMCA striking them.
Hasan's line "Stop snitching," is in reference to YouTube streamer Ludwig Ahgren's latest video about the reaction meta on Twitch. In his video he draws attention to the trend, and gives his opinion on it, stating that streamers should be more careful where they're watching their media.
"If you're making risky moves, and you're going to Netflix, then you're taking a risk that I think could hurt you and maybe even other streamers on Twitch."
One of Hasan's viewers in his chat sent him a link to Ludwig's video, and Hasan wasn't happy about the possible attention this could bring to the situation. He states this could draw the eyes of large media companies, which could cause more streamers to be banned.
"Oh, come on Lud! Making a video like this is worse, dude. Making a video like this only draws attention to it. This is just dry snitching bro, come on."
Many Twitter users pointed out that that the majority of the time copywritten content is picked up by an automated screening system and is then flagged for the original publisher to see. The system is used on platforms like Twitch and YouTube, making it harder for individuals to upload content they don't own and possibly earn revenue from it.
Many users also predict more Twitch streamers will be banned in the coming days, as some of the largest streamers on Twitch have been watching shows like MasterChef on stream. Streamers such as Mizkif, xQc, and even Hasan himself could potentially be the next faces of Twitch to be temporarily banned.
However, it seems that it is quite the divided topic, with viewers either being against the new reaction fad, or in support of it. On the supporting side, people argue that this type of content could be embraced by the companies that own the media, both boosting the popularity of the streamer and the shows they are watching simultaneously.
The opposing opinion has its supporters stating that even Hasan views content regularly without adding much to it in terms of commentary.
Some even took to calling out the logic of his arguments, stating that it's not as simple as 'don't get caught.'
This new fad of reaction content on streaming platforms is certainly controversial, but how long will it be around? Will the meta slowly faze out of popularity naturally, or will corporations take matters into their own hands and lay down the law? Only time will tell, but it almost seems certain that Pokimane won't be the only one to get banned.