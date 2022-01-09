“Be smart and stop snitching”: HasanAbi offers words of advice about DMCA after Pokimane Twitch ban

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker tweeted earlier today about Pokimane's latest Twitch ban over watching TV shows and movies on her broadcasts. He tweeted advising streamers to be more careful with what they watch on stream, stating some companies are stricter than others when it comes to DMCA claims.

hasanabi @hasanthehun everything is fair use if the copyright holder doesn’t care about pursuing a dmca claim. be smart, (don’t watch entire movies, viacom disney shit, or new eps) and stop snitching. everything is fair use if the copyright holder doesn’t care about pursuing a dmca claim. be smart, (don’t watch entire movies, viacom disney shit, or new eps) and stop snitching. 😊

Hasan then went on to say that it's a similar situation to gameplay streams on Twitch, though the vast majority of video game publishing companies realize that people playing their games for an audience boosts the game's popularity. This makes it more beneficial for companies to let streamers play their games instead of DMCA striking them.

hasanabi @hasanthehun video games are a great example of this. technically all the games we play on stream are still subject to copyright laws. but the industry recognizes the influence and benefit of streamers playing their games. this is why it’s super rare for a pub to pursue copyright. video games are a great example of this. technically all the games we play on stream are still subject to copyright laws. but the industry recognizes the influence and benefit of streamers playing their games. this is why it’s super rare for a pub to pursue copyright.

Hasan's line "Stop snitching," is in reference to YouTube streamer Ludwig Ahgren's latest video about the reaction meta on Twitch. In his video he draws attention to the trend, and gives his opinion on it, stating that streamers should be more careful where they're watching their media.

"If you're making risky moves, and you're going to Netflix, then you're taking a risk that I think could hurt you and maybe even other streamers on Twitch."

One of Hasan's viewers in his chat sent him a link to Ludwig's video, and Hasan wasn't happy about the possible attention this could bring to the situation. He states this could draw the eyes of large media companies, which could cause more streamers to be banned.

"Oh, come on Lud! Making a video like this is worse, dude. Making a video like this only draws attention to it. This is just dry snitching bro, come on."

Many Twitter users pointed out that that the majority of the time copywritten content is picked up by an automated screening system and is then flagged for the original publisher to see. The system is used on platforms like Twitch and YouTube, making it harder for individuals to upload content they don't own and possibly earn revenue from it.

Ryan Wyatt (fwiz.eth) @Fwiz @hasanthehun A lot of the systems are automated by uploading the source material, not manually flagged. It then automatically triggers the video/music is owned and incorporates the strike, in which case the creator has a legal right to dispute or deny the claim. @hasanthehun A lot of the systems are automated by uploading the source material, not manually flagged. It then automatically triggers the video/music is owned and incorporates the strike, in which case the creator has a legal right to dispute or deny the claim.

Many users also predict more Twitch streamers will be banned in the coming days, as some of the largest streamers on Twitch have been watching shows like MasterChef on stream. Streamers such as Mizkif, xQc, and even Hasan himself could potentially be the next faces of Twitch to be temporarily banned.

With you, xqc and poki being so blatant and literally watching TV, you're just making this process faster. @hasanthehun Sooner or later react streams will banned from Twitch just like react videos were cracked down on YouTube a few years ago.With you, xqc and poki being so blatant and literally watching TV, you're just making this process faster. @hasanthehun Sooner or later react streams will banned from Twitch just like react videos were cracked down on YouTube a few years ago.With you, xqc and poki being so blatant and literally watching TV, you're just making this process faster.

However, it seems that it is quite the divided topic, with viewers either being against the new reaction fad, or in support of it. On the supporting side, people argue that this type of content could be embraced by the companies that own the media, both boosting the popularity of the streamer and the shows they are watching simultaneously.

Keno @kenovera @hasanthehun That is the thing, if Ramsay and his shows incorporate to work WITH twitch rather than against it this could be a HUGE net positive with moving streaming into the mainstream…. But the alternative could burn this site to the ground so high risk high reward. No snitching <3 @hasanthehun That is the thing, if Ramsay and his shows incorporate to work WITH twitch rather than against it this could be a HUGE net positive with moving streaming into the mainstream…. But the alternative could burn this site to the ground so high risk high reward. No snitching <3

Imagine if they struck a deal for commentary on new episodes. That could blow their show up and get people talking about it.

But they'll probably not see things that way... @hasanthehun It would be smart of them.Imagine if they struck a deal for commentary on new episodes. That could blow their show up and get people talking about it.But they'll probably not see things that way... @kenovera @hasanthehun It would be smart of them.Imagine if they struck a deal for commentary on new episodes. That could blow their show up and get people talking about it.But they'll probably not see things that way...

The opposing opinion has its supporters stating that even Hasan views content regularly without adding much to it in terms of commentary.

Some even took to calling out the logic of his arguments, stating that it's not as simple as 'don't get caught.'

kolembolg @kolembolg @hasanthehun Not a good comparison. Most video games benefit from streamers playing them. Movies are not as there is little to no reason for someone to go and actually watch the same movie again after they already watched it on someone else's stream @hasanthehun Not a good comparison. Most video games benefit from streamers playing them. Movies are not as there is little to no reason for someone to go and actually watch the same movie again after they already watched it on someone else's stream

SaintHeartwing @SaintHeartwing @hasanthehun This is not a real argument. This is like saying "it's not stealing if I have the key"...or "it's not murder if you don't get caught". @hasanthehun This is not a real argument. This is like saying "it's not stealing if I have the key"...or "it's not murder if you don't get caught".

This new fad of reaction content on streaming platforms is certainly controversial, but how long will it be around? Will the meta slowly faze out of popularity naturally, or will corporations take matters into their own hands and lay down the law? Only time will tell, but it almost seems certain that Pokimane won't be the only one to get banned.

