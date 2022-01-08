How much money did xQc make by streaming on Twitch in 2021?

Felix “xQc” Lengyel has been one of the most popular content creators on Twitch for a number of years.

Currently, the streamer has 9.8 million followers on the platform and also owns the most-subscribed channel on Twitch. xQc regularly averages over 70k viewers during his streams and was revealed to have made over $750k from the platform in September 2021 alone.

The recent Twitch data leak also revealed that xQc has earned 8 figures from Twitch since September 2019. The following article attempts to estimate his overall Twitch earnings from 2021.

Note: This article only makes an estimation of the total earnings based on leaks and available information.

How much did xQc earn from Twitch in 2021? A closer look at his Twitch revenue

xQc proved to be the highest earner on Twitch in 2021, despite being affected by multiple controversies. The streamer was initially banned temporarily from Twitch after live streaming a Tokyo 2021 Olympics event. This was followed by another temporary suspension in August 2021, which came as a result of some explicit messages that xQc had sent during a Twitch stream.

The second part of 2021 proved to be extremely beneficial for xQc. The streamer had around 6 million followers in July, a number that reached over 9 million by the end of August. As a result, his September 2021 payout proved to be extremely lucrative and amounted to around $750k.

xQc’s average Twitch earnings per month have been pegged to be around the $300k mark. However, the past few months’ growth means that his average can be expected to be closer to the $400k mark. Considering that the streamer earned $750k in September, his earnings from Twitch in 2021 should be around $5 million.

Sinoc @Sinoc229 some madlad did post streamer revenue numbers tho incase you wana know how much bank they're making before taxes some madlad did post streamer revenue numbers tho incase you wana know how much bank they're making before taxes https://t.co/rqJbYKPRPP

Of course, his September 2021 payout did not include the taxes that the streamer would have paid. Still, the streamer is easily the highest earner on Twitch in 2021. He ended up taking home $5 million from Twitch alone and obviously has multiple alternative methods of income, as well.

This includes his YouTube earnings, sponsorships, and other events that he might get invited to. He currently has sponsorship deals with G Fuel and MetaThreads and is likely only going to blow up further on Twitch in times to come.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider