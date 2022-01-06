Ludwig raises over $100,000 for charity, auctions off YouTube Silver Play button and other items

Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren held a surprise charity auction on Twitch to raise money for the “No Kid Hungry” national campaign.

During the live stream, Ludwig put up multiple unique items for sale at auction. This included a Tom Brady-signed NFL game-ball, his YouTube silver Play button, custom controllers, and three PSA-graded Pokemon cards.

Ludwig later revealed on Twitter that he managed to raise over $100k for the "No Kids Hungry" organization via the live stream. The streamer thanked people for the support and tagged the web developer who helped him set up the bidding system for the live stream.

The "No Kid Hungry" campaign is a national campaign to end childhood hunger in the United States. It was launched by the “Share Our Strength” non-profit organization formed in 1984. The campaign has already provided more than 1 billion meals to kids since its launch.

Ludwig Ahgren had not made any prior announcements related to the charity stream. However, the streamer put up multiple interesting objects that fetched high prices. The most expensive object proved to be Ludwig's silver YouTube Play button, which went for over $32k.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren



great fkn stream :')



<3 we raised over $100,000 for @nokidhungry

ludwig @LudwigAhgren special thanks to @Ottomated_ for getting the bidding system together so quick!

The NFL-game ball signed by Tom Brady fetched around $4200 while a Shitcamp event trophy also sold for around the same amount. Finally, Ludwig also sold a bundle of 3 PSA-graded Pokemon cards that fetched around $8200.

Other items on sale included:

A YouTooz collectible figure.

Custom controllers.

The iconic Cars-themed bed that Ludwig used during his famous subathon event in March 2021.

Overall, the charity stream resulted in donations worth over $100k for the "No Kid Hungry" campaign. Ludwig was pleased and posted the above tweets after the live stream.

The streamer also thanked the web developer/content creator “@Ottomated_” who helped create the bidding system. However, Ludwig did not post detailed statistics related to the total money he raised during the live stream. Further information about the donations is expected to be released soon.

