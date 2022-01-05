Ludwig receives copyright warning while watching HasanAbi's Twitch stream, moments after latter tells him to 'watch out'

During a recent livestream, Ludwig received a copyright warning on his YouTube channel when he was watching HasanAbi streaming MasterChef on his Twitch livestream. What was more surprising was that this took place just moments after the political streamer warned Ludwig to watch out, since he would not want to get banned on YouTube.

"Lud's watching me? Hey Ludwig, watch out brother, hey listen. Listen motherf**ker, you don't wanna get banned, okay?"

He even took a jab at Ludwig's announcement video from when he shifted to YouTube from Twitch.

HasanAbi warns Ludwig about a ban moments before he receives a copyright warning

Ludwig is the latest among many Twitch streamers who decided to make the shift to YouTube Gaming within the last year. However, his shift came as a shock to many, since he was the undisputed subscriber king of Twitch. Furthermore, Ludwig had shared a crazy video announcing his shift, which elicited entertaining reactions from many within the streaming community.

During his recent livestream, HasanAbi took a sly dig at Ludwig after he learned that Ludwig was watching his livestream on his own livestream. He stated that Ludwig would not want to receive a ban "in [his] car."

"Not in your car, b*tch, haha. Not in your f**king car, bro."

However, moments after Hasan's statement, Ludwig could be seen going wide-eyed as his stream became unavailable due to copyrighted content. The streamers were watching MasterChef, and what made this copyright ban all the more hilarious was that the 'sub king' was confident that he would not get the ban.

"This is why I'm not gonna get banned if I watch Hasan watch MasterChef. Cause he pauses so f**king much."

Well, it seems like Ludwig was not entirely accurate with this statement, especially since he got hit with a copyright strike less than two minutes after he made such a bold statement.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren you could say the switch has been going well... you could say the switch has been going well... https://t.co/dnkjSUkT0o

It is worth noting that ever since Ludwig switched to YouTube in December 2021, he has already received two bans from the platform for copyrighted content. However, these bans do not seem to deter the popular streamer from continuing to watch content that might hand him even more copyright bans.

