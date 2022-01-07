How many hours did HasanAbi stream in 2021?

Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker closed out the the year of 2021 with astoundingly high numbers on the streaming platform Twitch, gaining hundreds of thousands of followers amongst other things over the course of one year.

hasanabi @hasanthehun 2021 year in review, top controversies. best highlights, might finally open that last pobox i held off for almost 6 months. 2021 year in review, top controversies. best highlights, might finally open that last pobox i held off for almost 6 months.

He streamed for over 3000 hours in total, most of it under the 'Just Chatting' category so that he could interact with his loyal fans and community. In addition to this bizarrely high amount, Hasan had also managed to go live almost every single day in 2021.

HasanAbi has streamed for over 3000 hours in 2021

According to TwitchTracker, HasanAbi has streamed for 3,030 hours in 2021, which comes to a mind-boggling total of 126 days of streaming time. Furthermore, the number of days he has gone live in 2021 amounts to 357, leaving just a few days in the whole year where he didn't broadcast on the purple platform.

hasanabi @hasanthehun finally getting a haircut later on stream today finally getting a haircut later on stream today

Clearly, one of the many things the Turkish-origin streamer is known for is his insane online presence. Hasan is often told to "go to sleep" by his friends who watch him stream for several hours at a time and then actively converse with people during his off hours.

The content creator seemed quite content with his insane streaming hours, rarely taking days off from his intense grind. In fact, his streaming hours were cut only towards the end of the year, when he was banned for using the word "cr*cker," an anti-white slur.

However, HasanAbi's streaming hours aren't the only high numbers he scored in 2021. The political streamer gained almost 900k followers and achieved an average of about 25k to 30k live viewers for every stream he held.

There is a high possibility that the streamer will be taking more frequent and longer breaks in 2022. During a previous stream, he opened up about how the career has given him a great deal of stress and ruined his sleep cycle, specifically stating that he was "very close to quitting," albeit for a short time.

Due to the nature of his outspoken personality and the various controversial statements he's made on streams, HasanAbi is often on the receiving end of hate. However, at the same time, he has made good friends with various members of the community, often inviting them over to his house to react to content together.

