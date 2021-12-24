"React Andy for 6 hours": Myth amusingly describes how HasanAbi convinced him to visit his house

During a Twitch livestream today Ali “Myth” Kabbani explained how Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker recently baited him into visiting his house.

Myth was on a "Just Chatting" stream when he claimed that he had recently realized how HasanAbi baited him into visiting his house. He said that Hasan invited him under the guise of gaming together.

Myth claimed that he got reeled in after his friend promised that they would game together. However, when Myth got there, he was disappointed to discover that HasanAbi planned to host a long reaction stream instead.

Myth was in the middle of a “Just Chatting” stream when he claimed to have realized how HasanAbi baited him into visiting his house. HasanAbi had recently invited both Myth and JPEGMAFIA to his house. The three streamers hosted a livestream together during which they reacted to random content on the internet.

However, Myth has now claimed he only agreed to visit because he was certain that the three would game together. The streamer got reeled in by HasanAbi’s promise:

“I have found out what Hasan is really doing. How Hasan is really baiting me, and it’s not how you guys think. Hasan puts a little fishing line, and at the end of it, he puts gaming. And then he goes, ‘Myth look. We gonna game dude. We have gaming.’”

However, it seems as if HasanAbi never planned to game with his friends/fellow creators. Instead, the three ended up hosting a reaction stream together. Myth was obviously not pleased:

“And then I would be like, 'Yes, We gonna be gaming. F**k yeah.' He casts it out, and he pulls me in, pulls me in, and look, ‘Ohh, React Andy for six hours, sorry dude.’ Whoops.”

Of course, Myth was merely joking about the visit and seemed to have enjoyed his time at HasanAbi’s house. Myth and HasanAbi are two of the most popular streamers on Twitch. Myth is known for his gaming skills and initially grew to fame due to his Fortnite content. He currently has 7.4 million followers on Twitch.

Meanwhile, Hasan Abi can be described as a socio-political commentator and currently has 1.75 million followers on Twitch. He also boasts almost 50k subscribers, which puts him in the 8th position overall for Twitch subscribers.

